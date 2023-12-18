Actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assault and harassment

But the verdict, which arrived after more than five hours of deliberation over three days, thwarted Majors’s hopes of salvaging his career by proving his innocence in the March altercation. His future in the film industry, already under threat, is now unclear, and he could face just under a year in jail. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 6.

The six-person jury found that Majors was not guilty on two other counts that had required prosecutors to show that he had acted with intent — one of assault and one of harassment.

NEW YORK — Jonathan Majors, who was one of Hollywood’s fastest-rising stars before facing misdemeanor domestic violence charges in Manhattan, was found guilty of assault and harassment Monday for attacking his girlfriend in a car.

Marvel and Disney immediately dropped the “Creed III” star from all upcoming projects following the conviction, the Associated Press reported, citing a person close to the studio who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Before his arrest, Majors had been on track to become a central figure throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the antagonist role of Kang. Majors had already appeared in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” and the first two seasons of “Loki.” He was to star in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” dated for release in 2026.

Majors, whose credits include “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” “Devotion,” and “Da 5 Bloods,” also starred as a troubled amateur bodybuilder in “Magazine Dreams,” which made an acclaimed debut at the Sundance Film Festival in January and was set to open in theaters this month. Ahead of Majors’s trial, Disney-owned distributor Searchlight Pictures removed “Magazine Dreams” from its release calendar.

Majors, 34, wearing a gray suit and gray suede shoes, did not visibly react to the verdict other than to squint slightly and to wrinkle his forehead.

The jurors found Majors guilty of reckless assault and harassment after a whirlwind two-week trial in which the actor, like most defendants, did not testify. Instead, the courtroom heard from his now ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, who described in detail the altercation that left her ear bloody and finger fractured.

On her first day of testimony, she gave jurors a full account of what happened, speaking publicly for the first time about the episode. She said that Majors had received a flirty text from another woman and that she had grabbed his phone out of his hand. First, she said, he tried to pry her fingers away; then he twisted her hand and her arm.

“Next,” she said, “I felt like a really hard blow across my head.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg said in an email that the trial had demonstrated the psychological and emotional abuse that is “far too common” in domestic violence cases. He thanked the jury for its service and Jabbari “for bravely telling her story despite having to relive her trauma on the stand.”

Majors’s lawyers had argued that it was Jabbari who had assaulted their client, and they unleashed a fusillade of attacks on her before and during the trial, casting her as a liar who sought revenge on Majors after he strayed. They asked jurors to focus on Jabbari’s actions after her altercation with the actor: She had run into three strangers, who attempted to console her, and then had gone out clubbing with them, returning home hours later.

But prosecutors urged jurors to remain focused on what had happened in and directly outside the car, and Majors’s arguments appeared to fall flat. A judge prevented the actor’s lawyers from detailing evidence that convinced at least one police detective that there was probable cause to arrest Jabbari in October, months after the incident.

A representative for Majors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, a lawyer for Jabbari, Brittany Henderson, said that the verdict had shown that “no abuser, no matter how powerful they may seem, is above the law.”

