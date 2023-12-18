Inside the booming business of cutting babies’ tongues

“It was touted as this miracle cure,” said Merrell, a high school soccer coach in Boise, Idaho.

Henstrom, a lactation consultant, identified a culprit: The infant’s tongue was tethered to the bottom of her mouth. It was a common problem, she said, and could be fixed with a quick procedure at a dentist’s office.

Tess Merrell had breastfed three babies and never expected trouble with her fourth. But after a month of struggling with her newborn, she hired Melanie Henstrom for help.

Henstrom recommended a dentist, who in December 2017 cut under the baby’s tongue with a laser. Within days, the infant, Eleanor, was refusing to eat and had become dangerously dehydrated, medical records show. She spent her first Christmas on a feeding tube.

For centuries, midwives and doctors have been cutting such “tongue-ties” to ease breastfeeding. But the procedure’s popularity has exploded over the past decade as women face intensifying pressure to nurse.

Lactation consultants and dentists have aggressively promoted the procedures, even for babies with no signs of genuine tongue-ties and despite a slight risk of serious complications, a New York Times investigation found.

A small fraction of babies are born with a bundle of tissue that attaches the tip of their tongue to the bottom of their mouth. In some pronounced cases, doctors snip that tissue. But many tongue-ties are harmless, and the evidence that cutting them improves feeding is scant.

Yet some lactation consultants and dentists pitch laser surgery to anxious and exhausted mothers like Merrell as a cure-all that will improve breastfeeding and prevent a litany of health problems, including sleep apnea, speech impediments, and constipation, according to dozens of parents, dentists, doctors, and consultants.

Tongue-tie evangelists recommend lasering not only the tissue under the tongue but also the webbing that connects the lips and cheeks to the gums. Diagnosing and cutting these “oral ties” — often for hundreds of dollars — has become a niche industry.

One well-known dentist in New York City takes in millions of dollars a year from his tongue-tie practice. Lactation consultants who refer patients and assist dentists get paid, too. And companies that make lasers are also jumping on the trend.

It is difficult to tally the volume of surgeries, which are often not covered by insurance. But by all accounts the numbers are soaring.

Tongue releases done in hospitals — a small proportion of the total — grew more than 800 percent nationally between 1997 and 2012, to more than 12,000, one study found. Ear, nose, and throat specialists in 25 states said they had seen sharp increases in requests for tongue-tie consultations, sometimes overwhelming their schedules. And searches for “tongue tie” on Google reached a record in June, more than doubling over the last five years.

Many families swear by the procedures. But the tongue-tie boom has unnerved pediatricians across the country.

In 2020, a large practice in New Jersey sent an email to families warning that babies were “being clipped, snipped, and lasered at an alarming rate.” Last year, an office in Kentucky issued a similar alert, citing babies who refused to eat and were in “severe pain” after laser procedures. Dr. Charles Cavallo told The Times he wrote that alert in response to what he saw as a “money grab” by local dentists and lactation consultants.

Serious complications are rare. But doctors said they had seen the cuts cause such pain that babies refused to eat. A few said newly floppy tongues blocked infants’ airways.

Some parents said their guilt from seeing their babies suffer tipped them into depression. Others spent thousands of dollars on chiropractors and speech therapists who claimed their services were necessary for successful recoveries.

Unlike most medical specialties in America, the tongue-tie world operates with little oversight. State dental boards accept complaints from the public, but they rarely suspend dentists’ licenses. And only three states regulate lactation consultants.

Henstrom, for example, has continued to practice as a lactation consultant in Boise, despite health care workers and clients repeatedly filing complaints about her.

In a brief phone call, Henstrom said she gave careful attention to each client. “I have literally thousands of people who are thrilled with what I’m doing,” she said. She did not respond to a list of detailed questions.

The idea that tongue-ties can interfere with breastfeeding has been around for centuries. Midwives once used a long, sharp fingernail to rip the tissue beneath a baby’s tongue. In 1601, a royal surgeon cut the tongue-tie of Louis XIII, the future king of France.

But doctors have also long raised alarms about the procedure. “Frequently the parents are deceived, for profit, greed, and ignorance,” a German obstetrician wrote in 1791. “This aid is abused, and one unties where nothing is tied.”

With the arrival of mass-produced formula in the 20th century, breastfeeding fell out of favor and tongue-ties were rarely discussed. That began to change in the 1970s, as breastfeeding made a comeback.

Sucking from a bottle is easy. But to breastfeed, infants must learn to use their tongues to extract milk.

Specialized lactation consultants such as Alison Hazelbaker emerged to teach nursing techniques. Some babies she saw in the 1980s had obvious tongue-ties that prevented them from nursing, she said, but pediatricians knew little about the condition. In 1993, she developed an assessment tool for tongue-ties that is still in use.

In 2004, an article in the newsletter of the American Academy of Pediatrics suggested that a wider range of babies might benefit. A pediatric surgeon and a lactation consultant wrote that some patients had subtle tethers at the back of their tongues. Others had tissue tightly connecting their lips to their gums. Any of these ties, the authors warned, could impede breastfeeding.

Despite relying on anecdotes, the article became influential. Hazelbaker said she watched with alarm as the diagnosis of tied tongues, cheeks, and lips accelerated. Before long, Facebook groups about tongue-ties gained thousands of members. “Everything started to go to hell in a handbasket,” she said in an interview.

In 2020, a panel of 16 leading ear, nose and throat specialists published guidelines warning that tongue-ties were being over-diagnosed and that cheek-tie releases simply “should not be performed.”

With or without surgery, breastfeeding often improves over time, making it hard to sort out cause and effect.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.