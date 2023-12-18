RFK Jr. is attracting support with celebrity and conspiracy. But can he get on the ballot that way?

The idea, the campaign said, was for every attendee to gather a page of signatures and return them — a task several attendees excitedly embraced.

Tucked in with a blue, white, and red “Kennedy 24″ bumper sticker and a postcard-sized QR code to make donations were instructions to collect signatures from Nebraska voters to get the Kennedy scion on November’s presidential ballot .

LINCOLN, Neb. — As a coterie of Nebraskans giddily walked away from taking their pictures with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a campaign volunteer thrust a clipboard into their hands.

One quoted a wellness guru’s podcast on which she first heard Kennedy, citing the host’s fervor for Kennedy as her own.

“He said, ‘I lay my sword down to you,’ and that’s just how I feel,” said Krissy Lowndes, 29, a self-employed jewelry-maker from Omaha who did not vote in the last presidential election. “Like, I give you my sword and I will fight for you, I’ll fight with you.”

Last week’s combination rally, signature gathering event, and fundraiser here was one of several Kennedy has held since switching his candidacy from the Democratic primary against President Biden to an independent run for president.

Kennedy is trying to translate his quixotic campaign—a blend of leftist, right-wing, and conspiratorial populism—into an operation that can actually impact next year’s presidential race. The first step is to get on the ballot, an expensive and laborious task that recognized parties can often bypass. Independent candidates usually hire expert firms to help with the time-intensive job, but Kennedy is rejecting that approach. Instead, he is seeking to harness his grassroots support using campaign events like the one in Lincoln. Recent polls have shown Kennedy garnering roughly 16 to 22 percent support in a matchup against Biden and GOP front-runner former president Donald Trump.

But the approach also leaves many questions about Kennedy’s ability to actually follow through on his pledge to appear on all 50 states’ ballots next November.

States each have their own rules to appear before voters in presidential contests, usually a mix of valid voter signatures and/or filing fees, a web of regulations election law veterans say requires more than just volunteer enthusiasm to successfully navigate.

To make Nebraska’s ballot, for example, the campaign must turn in 2,500 valid signatures by next August, one of the lighter requirements nationally. The volunteers and staff gathering signatures in the cold parking lot outside his event said their target was 4,000, to compensate for any deemed invalid. To kick off the rally, Kennedy announced they had just qualified for their first ballot in Utah, the site of his last rally and where he won a legal challenge to extend the deadline.

“We’re building an army . . . the same people ultimately who will help us get ballot access will be part of that army when we need to get out the vote,” Kennedy said. “We’re going to be in better shape than any other candidate.”

After his speech, Kennedy told reporters that the event had netted 300 signatures. Dozens of clipboards were distributed to attendees, though for every one taken home, a few were left behind, stripped of the bumper sticker, alongside emptied beer cans at what is normally a live music venue.

But Kennedy’s sunny optimism belies the long odds he faces. The last independent candidate to successfully make all 50 ballots was businessman Ross Perot, who in 1992 received nearly 19 percent of the national popular vote. He failed to win a single state. States like California, which requires more than 200,000 signatures from registered voters and Texas, where more than 110,000 are necessary, pose an even bigger challenge. And the clock is ticking. Most states’ deadlines are late summer; but Texas’ is in just five months.

“Candidates tend to be delusional about their ability to get signatures,” said Ben Ginsberg, a longtime Republican election lawyer. “It is really hard, painstaking work in most states, and candidates, including major party candidates who have to get signatures in some primary states, think, ‘Oh not a problem, we’ll get on,’ and they don’t succeed.”

Ginsberg noted, though, with enough funds to spend on professionals, it’s “hard but not impossible.”

Kennedy raised more than $15 million as of the end of September, with $6 million still in the bank. American Values 2024, a Kennedy-aligned super PAC with over $10 million at its disposal, says it will work on balloting in 10 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, New York, and Texas. The group’s co-founder, publisher Tony Lyons, said they were chosen for being the most difficult.

“We wanted to choose the states that were most likely to have legal challenges,” said Lyons, a long-time associate of Kennedy’s who runs a publishing firm that tends to cater to repudiated, controversial, or unpopular public figures. “We wanted to choose the hardest states because we thought that was likely to be of the greatest benefit.”

Kennedy has waged an unconventional campaign from the start, stocked with staff and consultants foreign to politics, much like his own novice status.

His message, delivered over roughly 45 minutes in Lincoln, was a mix of Democratic, Republican and uniquely populist talking points, packaged with a conspiratorial edge that an “oligarchy” is “strip mining the middle class” of the country. While Kennedy’s stump speech did not explicitly veer into the misleading criticism of vaccines that he is famous for, he did question the rise of neurological issues like autism, as well as other health conditions, and argued “something” from toxic chemicals to cellphone exposure must be the cause.

Several of the supporters at the event interviewed by The Globe said they were attracted to Kennedy for these views, many mentioning they first heard him on one of the major podcasts that can feature conspiracy theorists. They identified across the political spectrum, with some attendees saying they voted for Biden in the last election, others saying they supported Trump, and a third group saying they hadn’t voted.

Geoff Schwarz, 42, who grew up in Boston but followed his agriculture job to Nebraska, attended the event with his wife and young daughter. He hadn’t been excited about a political candidate since Green Party candidate Ralph Nader and had followed Kennedy for years for his environmental and vaccine work, calling him a “hero.”

“He gave me another chance to want to be engaged,” Schwarz said. His family left the event carrying signature clipboards.

Another voter considering Kennedy, though still undecided, was 19-year-old Greg Blaine, an Omaha student who attended with his father, Mark, a former Trump voter who is also weighing voting for Kennedy. The younger Blaine said he was intrigued by Kennedy’s independence.

“It’s great that we’re seeing a third-party candidate be so successful,” Blaine said. “You always get the ideas of the Republicans and the Democrats, they obviously disagree over just about everything, so once you put in an independent candidate, you get to see maybe some work to bring people together.”

Kennedy has had similar signature-gathering events in Utah, South Carolina and Missouri, in addition to Nebraska. Next week, he has scheduled his first such event in a pivotal swing state—Arizona, where he will need signatures from 3 percent of registered voters, likely more than 120,000.

After the event, Kennedy told The Globe he remains confident in his grassroots signature strategy, but he acknowledged it’s a challenge. He said he’s heard that signatures typically cost an estimated $15 each to collect, and he’ll need roughly 1 million of them, plus legal costs of defending signatures in court.

“We think we can save a lot of money, because we have something like 250,000 volunteers,” Kennedy said. “But if we can’t, we’ll raise the money and hire, you know, the paid consultants.”

Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com.