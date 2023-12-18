Trump says he’d go after university tax breaks if elected again

Former President Donald Trump said he’d end tax exemptions for universities deemed to be left-leaning if voters return him to the White House, pointing to the uproar over campus antisemitism that engulfed three college presidents in recent weeks.

Trump told a campaign rally in Durham, New Hampshire, he’d remove tax advantages for universities that discriminate against conservatives, Christians, Jews and for schools that “attack free speech.”

“They will pay us billions and billions of dollars for the terror they have unleashed into our once-great country,” Trump said in speech on Saturday, citing schools including Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and University of Pennsylvania.