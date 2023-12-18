Resurrecting the lost arboretum of Salem

What Lisa Delissio noticed first when she examined the trees of Greenlawn Cemetery in Salem was their beauty. A professor of biology at Salem State University, she was looking for a place to train her students in botany, which includes identifying plants. The rambling 55-acre burying ground is lush with towering greenery. Its fairy-tale canopy of leaves is beloved by many who live nearby. In the spring, surprising blooms can be spotted among the branches; in the winter, stately conifers hold chilly vigil. But, Delissio realized when she took a closer look, these trees were no commonplace plantings — they appeared to be from all over the world. Among oaks alone, there were many varieties she had never seen before. Some of the more outlandish had leaves as big as hubcaps. What’s more, a handful bore weathered labels, indicating that someone had once conceived of this place as an arboretum.

An oak tree’s life can span a thousand years; an apple tree’s, closer to 200. To a shorter-lived organism paying attention, trees are messengers from the past. Some give evidence of people dead for decades. If you are in Boston, you are likely surrounded by Norway maples, which were embraced by planners after Elbert Peel, an influential landscape architect, called them “city trees” in a 1915 manifesto ; their graceful globe-like shapes adorn most Boston neighborhoods today. In the 1960s, thousands of honey locusts were planted across American cities, their fanning fronds turning yellow each fall, and today they make up more than 40 percent of the street trees in central Boston . Even in forests, trees can carry messages of human habitation. In 2016, ecologist Robert Warren published a paper suggesting that ancient honey locusts in the southern Appalachians were planted by Cherokee peoples before Andrew Jackson forced them off their lands.

Greenlawn’s chapel records the generosity of a local philanthropist. The cemetery’s stones record the deaths of sailors and poets, a Black minister who was born a slave, and the Greek owners of a candy store. Whose record, she wondered, were these trees?

Delissio reached out to the Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery, a community group, to ask if she could bring her students to the cemetery to see and study the trees. To her surprise, Pat Donahue, one of the co-chairs, explained that they had been considering how to document the trees. Delissio was asked to a meeting, and “at that meeting, someone pressed into my hand the 1942 plant list,” she said. This singular document, unearthed from the library of the Peabody Essex Museum, records hundreds of plantings then extant in the cemetery. The 80-year-old typewritten list provided the only known detailed record of the cemetery’s trees. But it gave no sign of when they’d been planted, or by whom.

A clue deep in the archives

A century or so ago, if you lived in the Boston area and were obsessed with trees, you were in good company. The Massachusetts Horticultural Society, which had united enthusiasts of rare apples and ornamental maples since 1832, had helped found Mount Auburn Cemetery and endowed it with an immense, exotic plant collection. In the early 20th century, the Arnold Arboretum at Harvard launched more than a dozen expeditions around the world, collecting plants in China, Cuba, the Republic of Georgia, the Balkans, Indonesia, and elsewhere, and bringing them back to Boston to grow. Naturalist E.H. Wilson, who later worked for the Arnold, was sent by a private nursery to China in 1900 to search for the dove tree, a gorgeous thing whose large, otherworldly white flowers were known in the West mainly by rumor and from dried specimens. Thanks to his work and the work of a competing French naturalist, the dove tree was grown in Western gardens for the first time.

Tree mania seems to have come late to Greenlawn, however. Photographs taken sometime before 1914 show a bleak, bare sward. As late as the early 1930s, “there are very few trees,” says Chris Burke, an attorney and local historian who has researched the cemetery’s history, drawing on photographs held in the Boxford Historic Document Center and other sources. To produce today’s striking landscape, something dramatic must have happened.

Salem State botany students arrange specimens in an herbarium press. Dried, pressed specimens are later used for identification work. Courtesy of Lisa Delissio

In the records of the cemetery commission, there’s a clue. “An effort has been made to soften and relieve the barren appearance of the cemetery,” the 1934 annual report reads, “by planting 214 conifers and evergreens, 134 deciduous trees, 120 flowering trees, 571 deciduous shrubs, 100 broadleaf evergreens, 171 vines and perennials.” The 1935 report picks up the story: “A large assortment of seeds of shrubs and trees has been received from the Arnold Arboretum which we have planted with a view of raising for ourselves some of the unusual and interesting specimens.” As Salem struggled through the Great Depression, someone at Greenlawn Cemetery was imagining a future when these twigs would be trees. Tantalizingly, a dove tree appears on the 1942 plant list. The notes say that in that year it was about 5 feet tall.

There the human records end, however. Floods wiped out some of Salem’s civil documents, which tended to be kept in municipal building basements. “We don’t have a record of what was destroyed,” says Patricia Kelleher, the city’s preservation planner. Memory has failed us; only the trees remain.

To be accredited as an arboretum, a collection has to have at least 25 labeled types of trees. Greenlawn Cemetery has more than 100 — and counting. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

On a recent fall morning, Delissio and Christine Lutts, co-chair of the Friends of Greenlawn, led me to a pine tucked away on one side of the cemetery whose bark is a patchwork of red, green, and pale teal — an outlandish harlequin of a tree. It is a lacebark pine, a rare Chinese tree that appears on the list from 1942, when it was only 2 feet tall. Delissio, her students, and other interested people are working to identify all the cemetery’s trees. To garner recognition from ArbNet, an international accrediting body for arboreta, a collection has to have at least 25 labeled types. So far, Greenlawn’s list is more than 100 long.

As to whose brainchild this collection might be, there are a few hints: The cemetery commission included a man named F. Carroll Sargent, who shows up in the records of the Arnold Arboretum as a frequent recipient of seeds. And the 1934 report contains this line: “The commissioners have depended to a large extent on the wide and valuable experience of Mr. Harlan P. Kelsey.”

‘An amazing number of plants’

The paths of these two men must have crossed by the early 1930s. F. Carroll Sargent, a masonry contractor, was the superintendent of Greenlawn, and the cemetery commission hired Harlan Page Kelsey — landscape architect and nurseryman extraordinaire — to do landscape design and acquire plants, says Polly Wilbert, a volunteer researcher, writer, and tour guide who has worked to piece together the story.

Growing up in Highland, N.C., Kelsey was 12 years old when he first wrote the catalog for the family nursery business. He lived and breathed trees, and in 1896 he moved to the Boston area. His nursery in Boxford specialized in rhododendrons, azaleas, and other hardy plants, including plants from the Arnold Arboretum. Chris Burke has found in his research in the Arnold’s records that Kelsey was something of a power user. “Harlan was getting an amazing number of plants,” he said.

Once you’ve heard of him, Kelsey crops up everywhere. He was president of the Appalachian Mountain Club; he worked for the establishment of national parks, including the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Kelsey should be remembered the way John Muir is, argues Loren Wood, author of a Kelsey biography, “Beautiful Land of the Sky.”

Kelsey took pictures of his landscape design projects, some of which survive in the Boxford Historic Document Center. On Dec. 22, 1935, men toil on the muddy shore of one of Greenlawn’s ponds. Perhaps when Kelsey snapped the photo, he was imagining a future when the trees he’d put in would shade the banks. He died in 1958, when the trees were beginning to come into their own.

Fallen leaves from an English oak carpet the grounds. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

No biography has been written of F. Carroll Sargent, who was the superintendent of Greenlawn for most of his adult life. He ran a very popular chrysanthemum show at the cemetery, where one of the ponds is named for him. He died in 1969 and is buried in Greenlawn.

For a handful of months in 1948, however, Sargent wrote a series of newspaper articles about Greenlawn’s plants. Reading them, you can almost hear his voice. He tells the story of the dawn redwood, a tree long known only from fossils and thought to be extinct. In 1945, Chinese botanists rediscovered it, alive and well in Hubei Province. The Arnold Arboretum has promised him a specimen for Greenlawn, he confides.

“It is a wonderful example,” he writes, “of the persistency of plant-life.”

To the best of our knowledge — the knowledge of Wilbert, Burke, Delissio, and others who have worked to put together the story — when you look at many of the trees of Greenlawn Cemetery, you’re seeing the marks, now grown tall and full, left by these two minds.

A heron flies over a pond reflecting the last of the fall foliage colors. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Hooked on the mystery

Cedar of Lebanon. Siberian elm. The trees are getting names again — slowly but steadily and carefully, Delissio and her students are examining each tree to identify it.

Not every tree on the 1942 plant list is still there today. The big leaf magnolia likely planted at Kelsey and Sargent’s direction is no longer living, nor is the Fraser magnolia, Burke says. But there are surprises. In his wanderings in the cemetery, Burke has discovered a young Fraser magnolia in a woody area, probably grown from a seed. “What we have is a surviving collection and some echoes of the old collection now growing naturally,” says Burke.

A non-native bald cypress provides late-season orange. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

In 2020, the cemetery was recognized as an arboretum by ArbNet. After decades of obscurity, the collection is now known as the F. Carroll Sargent Arboretum at Greenlawn Cemetery. (It is administered through a collaboration among the city of Salem, the university, and the Friends of Greenlawn.) The many oaks are a continuing mystery to Delissio: She has reached out to the International Oak Society for help in matching them with their names. The original dove tree on the 1942 list has not been spotted yet — it’s possible it’s hiding somewhere in the crowd — but it’s a variety she is considering suggesting bringing back to the cemetery.

Others have joined in the quest to identify Greenlawn’s trees, often because they, too, have gotten hooked on the mystery of what was planted here so long ago, those 214 evergreens and conifers, the 134 deciduous trees, and all the rest. The chair of the cemetery commission is eager to figure out the name of a majestic conifer whose cones, which could help identify it, are too high up to see clearly. Witch hazels of an unknown variety were putting out their yellow blooms recently, and Delissio hoped to use the flower shapes to tell what they were.

Are there any dawn redwoods in the collection — those living fossils Sargent hoped he would soon get?

There are, in fact, at least three, towering over their neighbors like leafy monoliths: The trees are still telling his tale.

Veronique Greenwood is a science writer who contributes frequently to Globe Ideas.