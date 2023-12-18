Compelling artworks await State House visitors

I admire artist Robert T. Freeman’s painting “Black Tie,” which is now displayed in Governor Maura Healey’s office (“Artworks to make the House everyone’s home,” Metro, Dec. 9), and appreciate the governor’s commitment to the state’s diversity in the artwork at the State House. Freeman’s work depicts Black Americans gathered for a social occasion during the period of segregation.

Not far off on the fourth floor, just outside the House gallery, is another painting of a group, “Notable Women of Boston” by Ellen Lanyon. Among the nine notables in the mural are poet Phillis Wheatley, the first Black person in America to have a book published, and community activist Melnea Cass, the Black campaigner for racial equality.