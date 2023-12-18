To Brookline resident, throwaway line lands with a thud

You guys just can’t give Brookline a break. In the Dec. 6 editorial praising the new state law mandating rezoning related to communities with state-aided transportation (“In Newton, an outside force provides momentum for zoning reform”), while sort of praising Newton, you cannot pass up the chance to take a shot at the town where I live.

”Even Brookline,” you write, “ended up embracing a relatively robust rezoning of the area around Harvard Street.”

There was no “even” for Arlington or Lexington, which “[seized] the opportunity to help the Commonwealth address the housing crisis.” Lexington may have done well lately. But what about all the years in which Lexington and other suburban towns were vehemently opposed to affordable multifamily housing for low- and moderate-income families?