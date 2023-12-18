There could be unintended effects of raising municipal liability cap

I enjoyed Sean P. Murphy’s recent Fine Print column “Crash course: A seriously injured biker learns a hard lesson about the limits of municipal liability” (Business, Dec. 5), about a longtime cyclist who sustained serious injuries when he hit a pothole on a publicly maintained road in Halifax.

In arguing for an increase in the $5,000 liability cap, which the Legislature set in 1965, Murphy writes, “Lawyers can’t justify putting time into a claim that promises, at best, a fee of about $1,650 (one-third of the settlement, the standard compensation for lawyers in such cases).”

I’m concerned that a revision of the municipal liability cap could have unintended consequences. My town has recently funded a new public pool, high school, middle school, and police station. The town center had a recent makeover. Both fire stations, while no longer “new,” are of relatively recent vintage and state of the art.