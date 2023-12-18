Safe consumption sites seem death-proof. What are we waiting for?

Thank you for your excellent Dec. 15 editorial, “Give supervised consumption sites a chance to reduce drug-related deaths.” A state Department of Public Health report referred to in your editorial importantly notes that overdose prevention centers “have operated for more than 30 years in Canada, Australia, and much of Europe; no overdose death has ever been reported at a sanctioned OPC.” Although a June 2021 needs assessment and feasibility study for Somerville recommended establishing an OPC, such a center has yet to open in my city. Meanwhile, 22 Somerville residents died from an opioid-related overdose in 2022, according to data released by the DPH this month.

How many more of our family members, friends, and neighbors have to lose their lives before we open a facility at which no one in the world has ever died?