Abington selects Ed Reilly to succeed the legendary Jim Kelliher as its football coach

Ed Reilly, a Class of 1990 alum, who rejoined the program in 1997 as a volunteer assistant, was elevated to offensive coordinator in 2001, and served as associate head coach the past two seasons, has been hired as Abington’s head coach.

Abington is sticking with a familiar figure to replace 50-year legend Jim Kelliher at the helm of the Green Wave football program.

A quarterback and safety for the Green Wave, Reilly went on to play at Holy Cross, including the Crusaders’ Patriot League-winning squad in 1990.

“Coach Reilly builds meaningful relationships that last well beyond high school,” Abington athletic director Peter Serino said Monday in a release. “He has served as a mentor to hundreds of student athletes while coaching football, and he finds unique ways to connect with each student and instill winning characteristics – responsibility, accountability, work ethic and respect.”

Advertisement

Since first joining Kelliher’s staff as a volunteer assistant for the freshman team, Abington has won five Super Bowls, most recently the Division 7 title in 2019. The Green Wave have also won 12 South Shore League titles in that span.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“I am excited and honored to continue the legacy that Coach Kelliher has built with Green Wave football, and I am fortunate to have been able to learn from him as both a player and as his assistant coach,” Reilly said in the release. “I look forward to continuing to use the game of football to help student-athletes find success on and off the field in a town which has meant so much to me and my family.”

Abington last appeared in a Super Bowl in 2021, losing to league foe Rockland. That season, Reilly oversaw a Green Wave offense featuring his son, Eddie, under center, making it three generations of Reillys to play quarterback at Abington. Ed’s father, Jack, played quarterback for the Green Wave in the 1960s with Kelliher at tight end.

Advertisement

Away from the field, Reilly practices law at his own firm in Abington.

The Green Wave finished 8-3 this fall, sending Kelliher out on a high note with a 46-6 win over Whitman-Hanson on Thanksgiving after falling in the first round of the Division 6 tournament vs. Stoneham.