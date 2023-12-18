Bill Belichick’s tune on his future still not changing after another loss: ‘I’m getting ready for Denver’

Regarding the reports of his own seemingly perilous job status following another loss , Belichick echoed the same theme.

With the Patriots sitting at 3-11 and three games left on the schedule, Bill Belichick said his message to the team this week is the same as it ever was.

“Nothing changed,” he said. “We’ve got Denver this week, and we’ll do all we can to get the team ready to play well against Denver.

“I don’t sit around and listen to read and listen to talk radio and read stuff every day,” he added. “I’m going to do what I do, and that’s prepare the team to get ready for Denver.”

Asked if New England was where he wanted to be if it was up to him, Belichick returned to a similar theme.

“I’m not getting into the past, the future, or anything else,” he said. “I’m getting ready for Denver this week.”

Austin steps in

Belichick was mum on J.C. Jackson’s status. Asked if there were any updates, he said no, and was vague when asked if there was any chance Jackson could return this season.

“I’ve said all I can say about it,” he added on a conference call with reporters. “I don’t have anything to add.”

According to a report from ESPN, Jackson is dealing with mental-health issues.

Alex Austin stepped in at the last minute and played every snap of Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs. There were moments where it appeared Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were targeting Austin, but Belichick praised his work, given the circumstances.

“We all had some good moments and there’s certainly things that we can learn from and do better,” Belichick said. “I don’t know if they were targeting him as much as that — it was just the way it kind of matched up on some of the plays.

“There were a couple of under routes there that his guy was on the under route, but those are always good plays, tough plays to defend in man coverage. Certain man coverage — not all, but some. I thought he played competitively.”

“I felt ready for the opportunity,” Austin said after the game. “I just was blessed enough to be able to get out there and get that start against a great opponent, a great quarterback, a great offense.”

News and notes

Belichick appeared to seek out Mahomes and Travis Kelce after the game. The two Kansas City stars were effusive in their praise of Belichick after the game, and the coach returned the good words on Monday. “I have a ton of respect for the Chiefs organization. Andy [Reid], Mahomes, Kelce,” he said. “They’re both great players. They’re hard to coach against. Hard to defend. I have a ton of respect for the way they play the game. How good they are. How consistent they are. The job they’ve done.” … Belichick praised the work of left guard Cole Strange, who went down Sunday with a knee injury. “The more he’s been able to stay on the field, the better he’s gotten. I think he’s played better through the more recent weeks of the season,” Belichick said. “He missed quite a bit of time there early in the year and training camp, which slowed him down. But yeah, I think he’s been playing his best football lately.” … Center David Andrews went wire-to-wire in the defeat, playing all 53 offensive snaps. The veteran is the only player on the roster to play every possible snap this season.

