Bruins’ ‘Lunch Pail A.C.’ legends see some worthy successors on Boston’s current roster

But if one was to compartmentalize the Bruins’ trademark grit and sandpaper style of play into a single grouping, it’s hard to look anywhere else but the “Lunch Pail Athletic Club”.

From Eddie Shore to Shawn Thornton, Boston has rarely suffered through a drought of black-and-gold skaters willing to dole out punishment during a shift.

Throughout their century-long history, the Boston Bruins have forged an identity as an NHL club armed with a propensity to land welts on every single shift.

Handed the unenviable task of following up Bobby Orr and the “Big Bad Bruins” era, Boston’s squads from 1977-85 built upon the foundation laid by those star-studded rosters by way of hard-nosed hockey, bone-shattering checks against the glass and a few right hooks (and a shoe, for good measure).

The Don Cherry-led Bruins punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final twice in the late 70s, with franchise fixtures like Rick Middleton, Terry O’Reilly, and Brad Park leading the way.

But for all of the star talent in place on a team further elevated by the arrival of Ray Bourque, most of the highlights from that era usually center around the likes of John Wensink challenging the North Stars’ bench, or Bruins sweaters tussling with fans in Madison Square Garden.

Of course, plenty has changed since the days when the “Lunch Pail A.C.” struck fear into the rest of the NHL.

But even as today’s NHL prioritizes speed and skill over size and snarl, several members from that “Lunch Pail” crew believe a few current Bruins skaters would fit in just fine with them on the ice.

“They’re all good skaters nowadays,” famed agitator Stan Jonathan said. “[Brad] Marchand for sure. He’s a physical player and he’s under everybody’s skin like we played.”

Jonathan, who joined several of his pugnacious teammates for Saturday’s latest Centennial Season “Eras Night” ceremony, found himself in some familiar surroundings at TD Garden.

Jonathan, Wensink, Keith Crowder, and Mike Millbury all made their way out on the Garden ice from the sin bin, with Milbury raising a shoe in triumph.

“I felt like when I got in the penalty box, I was like, ‘Hey, I’m home,’” Jonathan said with a laugh.

Marchand’s lofty stat lines and integral role on several Cup-contending rosters will eventually see his No. 63 sweater raised to the Garden rafters.

But his willingness to serve as the fly in the ointment against opponents since his days as a fourth-line scrapper has regularly drawn comparisons to the several Boston pests of yesteryear.

“You see the type of game that they played and it’s pretty incredible to have these guys out here and be part of the organization,” Marchand said of Jonathan’s comment. “All the guys we look up to in here still to this day talk a lot about how they built the culture and foundation of this organization that we still try to hold today. So, when you have them around, it’s pretty special. That’s a big compliment.”

Wensink’s pick for an honorary “Lunch Pail” was a no-brainer as well.

“Trent Frederic. I love the kid,” Wensink said. “He’s a St. Louis kid. I actually coached him in the Quebec Pee-Wee tournament. I was one of his coaches in the Pee-Wee tournament. I love the way he plays. He’s a great kid. His family is just a top-notch family, so I pull for him a lot.”

Frederic did his best to invoke the “Lunch Pail A.C” era during Boston’s eventual 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Along with burying Boston’s lone goal of the night by way of a scrappy netfront tally, Frederic dropped the gloves with Rangers captain Jacob Trouba — dragging the New York blueliner to the frozen sheet in a quick tussle off a face-off.

Frederic’s latest scrap served as a fitting response after Trouba struck the Bruins forward in the head with his stick during their last meeting on Nov. 25 at Madison Square Garden.

“I think Freddy was still a little upset with the baseball swing to the head last game,” Marchand said of Frederic’s bout. “Two tough guys. … We definitely fed off it. You always get fired up when you see a teammate step up in a situation like that. "

Both Marchand and Frederic welcomed the praise doled out by Boston’s scrappy predecessors.

But would they really want to play pro hockey during that bruising era?

“Nope,” Marchand said bluntly. “I wouldn’t be around very long. Those guys are brutes. That was a whole different type of game. You had to be a different type of tough to play in that era.

“They’re fun to watch. Although it would have been fun to be allowed to go up and fight the fans. Anything goes — so that would have been fun for sure.”

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.