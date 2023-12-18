Why the Celtics are better prepared for a long West Coast swing than they were last season

The Celtics are coming off an impressive 5-0 homestand, including consecutive two-game victories over the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic, to improve to a league-best 20-5. But there are bigger challenges ahead, even with the Warriors struggling this season.

SAN FRANCISCO — It starts here at the Chase Center: The next chapter of the Celtics season, when they embark on a challenging four-game West Coast road trip that will conclude on Christmas Day against the rival Los Angeles Lakers.

Golden State rallied to win the final three games and overwhelmed the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. That’s a bitterness the Celtics still haven’t forgotten, although this current Warriors roster is a shell of that title team.

Stephen Curry is the only Warrior from those glory days who plays close to the level he was two years ago — the 35-year-old may even be playing better. Klay Thompson is just beginning to snap out of a slump with 82 points and 17 3-pointers in his past three games. Draymond Green won’t be available as he remains under indefinite suspension after yet another on-court incident, this time his clubbing of Phoenix’s Jusuf Nurkic on Dec. 12.

The Celtics will play the Warriors Tuesday, part of a tricky back-to-back followed by the upstart Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Then, it’s on to consecutive games in Los Angeles, Saturday afternoon against the Clippers and Christmas Day against the Lakers.

Every game will be a challenge, but the Celtics appear more prepared for this journey than in years past.

Boston is better equipped for difficult road games because it has more offensive weapons. The addition of 7-foot-3-inch Kristaps Porzingis has enhanced the offense and defense, while Jrue Holiday has always been a defensive stalwart but is scoring more the past few weeks.

In December, Jaylen Brown is shooting 53.9 percent from the field with a 117 offensive rating (points per 100 possessions while on the floor). Holiday is making 48.5 percent of his shots and 44.8 percent on 3-pointers with a 120 offensive rating this month.

“When we shoot the ball well it’s tough,” Brown said. “And I think a part of us winning games is learning how to play well when we don’t shoot the ball particularly well from 3. I think a lot of our, some of our losses this year came in those moments. So when we shoot the ball well we’re tough to beat but when we don’t shoot the ball well from 3 how can we still be effective?

“And I think [Jayson Tatum] has done a great job of finding his game in the post. I’ve been able to find two things I’ve been able to get to against teams when the 3-ball is not falling and I think that can help contribute to winning.”

On Dec. 10, 2022, the 21-5 Celtics traveled to Golden State after winning the first three games of a six-game road trip. They were riding high until they were grounded by the Warriors, 123-107. There’s only two starters remaining on the roster from that game: Brown and Tatum. Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, and Blake Griffin are gone.

The Celtics are a reformed team with Holiday, Porzingis, and a much-improved Derrick White, and they realize the significance of this challenge.

“Another big challenge,” Brown said. “Back-to-back here at home to an early game and to a cross-the-country back-to-back is tough. Scheduling is tough, but we’re not going to make no excuses. It’ll be a good challenge for us. Can’t skip no steps. Got to come out and compete every single night.”

Brown is insistent on not skipping steps. Tatum said the Celtics learned from their previous missteps such as believing their own hype or taking opponents lightly.

“Being on a great team and for us being so close the last two years and coming up short, we all understand we’re willing to do whatever it takes to get over that hump come June,” Tatum said. “I think we just learned from our mistakes, things that we didn’t so well in the past last year. And we apply them just a little bit better thus year from game to game.”

When asked how he knows the Celtics are better than last year despite having the same record, Tatum said: “Some things you just know. We was 20-5 at this point last season, so it’s not like we weren’t good. But I think there’s certain moments throughout the season, we had two playoff series (against Cleveland and Orlando), kind of. And I think the way we just responded from game to game, we played four games in six days and to win how we did, I feel like was impressive.”

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said his team is more prepared for this trip than last season. He sees the improvement. He sees the progress.

“Yeah, I mean, you are what you emphasize,” he said. “That’s something that I learned, and at the end of the day, what you see is there’s times where you come into a season, ‘This is important, this is important,’ and as the season goes on, you know, you have to emphasize different things, and you kind of let go the rope on a couple other things. And so it’s really important that we maintain a level of defensive effort and offensive awareness and execution, and then we’re constantly hammering home two or three different things that we see throughout the season, or that we want to develop. So it’s just a matter of retention and making sure you follow through that you stick to those two things.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.