Despite tongue-lashing, Broncos coach Sean Payton says all is well with QB Russell Wilson

“Not at all,” Payton said Monday as Denver resumed preparations for hosting the Patriots on Sunday night. “First off, we haven’t had a team meeting and Russ and I have a great relationship. No, not at all.”

Payton said he didn’t need to hash things out with Wilson or address the blowup with his team.

Sean Payton insists he and Russell Wilson are good despite the Broncos coach’s tongue-lashing of his quarterback during Saturday’s loss to the Lions.

The 7-7 Broncos’ path to the playoffs — where they haven’t been in eight years — grew much more arduous over the weekend when they lost and the Bengals, Colts, Texans, and Bills all won to get to 8-6. Also, the Chiefs and Browns both improved to 9-5.

Denver left itself without any wiggle room over the final three weeks. Following the Christmas Eve game vs. the Patriots, the Broncos will meet up with the Chargers at home and the Raiders on the road.

“It’s gonna take three wins,” Payton said.

Chiefs send Moore to injured reserve

The Chiefs placed wide receiver Skyy Moore on injured reserve, ending what had been a disappointing second season for the 2022 second-round draft pick.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Moore had some swelling in his knee, which caused him to play limited snaps during Sunday’s win over the Patriots. But in the time that he was on the field, Moore once again fumbled the ball away after a catch, only to be bailed out by a defensive holding penalty that gave Kansas City the ball back.

The Chiefs were hopeful that Moore could improve upon a rookie season in which he caught 22 passes for 250 yards but began to show promise late in the season and into the playoffs. Instead, Moore caught just 21 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown while ceding playing time to other receivers.

Justyn Ross came off the exempt list last week; the receiver had been there after a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy, and he could take Moore’s place on the 53-man roster.

League bans Steelers’ Kazee for season

The NFL suspended Steelers safety Damontae Kazee without pay for the remainder of the season for what the league described as “repeated violations” of rules designed to protect player safety. The ruling, issued by NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan, means Kazee will miss Pittsburgh’s final three regular-season games and any potential playoff games.

Kazee was ejected from Pittsburgh’s Saturday loss to the Colts after hitting a diving Michael Pittman Jr. in the second quarter. Pittman laid out to try and catch a pass and Kazee made contact with the receiver’s head. The hit sent Pittman into the concussion protocol.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are turning to Mason Rudolph at quarterback. Coach Mike Tomlin said Rudolph, a six-year veteran who hasn’t started a meaningful game since 2021, will start Saturday against Cincinnati if Kenny Pickett’s right ankle isn’t healthy in time.

Rudolph replaces Mitch Trubisky, who struggled in losses to the Patriots and Colts while filling in for Pickett.

Quarterbacks Hurts, Smith active

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Seahawks counterpart Geno Smith were both active for Monday night’s game in Seattle despite each dealing with ailments.

Both players had been listed as questionable. Hurts traveled separately from his teammates due to an illness, while Smith was uncertain because of a groin injury that caused him to miss last week’s loss at San Francisco. While Hurts’ availability depended on how he was feeling, Smith’s situation required going though an extensive workout. Smith went through his normal pregame routine and appeared to be moving well.

Smith hadn’t played since a Nov. 30 loss to Dallas. He suffered the groin strain in practice Dec. 7.

While Smith was able to go, Seattle was without injured starting safety Jamal Adams and standout rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Philadelphia had already ruled out starting right guard Cam Jurgens, cornerback Darius Slay, and linebacker Zach Cunningham.