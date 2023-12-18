Drew Lock’s late touchdown pass rallies Seahawks to 20-17 victory over sliding Eagles

SEATTLE — Drew Lock threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 28 seconds left to cap a 92-yard drive, and the Seattle Seahawks stunned the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-17, on Monday night, ending a four-game skid and getting back into NFC playoff contention.

Seattle (7-7) rallied behind its backup quarterback, who moved the team the length of the field for its longest touchdown drive this season and found the Seahawks’ rookie first-round pick for the biggest catch of his young career.

On third-and-10, Smith-Njigba beat James Bradberry off the line and Lock’s throw was perfect to cap the unlikely rally from an early 10-0 deficit. Lock, who made his second straight start in place of the injured Geno Smith, connected with DK Metcalf three times on the decisive drive, including much-needed chunk plays of 18 and 34 yards.