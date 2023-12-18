Dustin Pedroia, Jonathan Papelbon, Trot Nixon, and Elaine Steward to enter Red Sox Hall of Fame

He helped the Sox win the World Series and was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2007, and followed up with MVP honors in his second season. Pedroia would also win a Gold Glove in ’08, the first of four across his 14-year career, and a Silver Slugger Award. The only Red Sox second baseman to be named an MVP, Pedroia finished with a .299 career average, collecting 1,805 hits to go along with a .365 on-base percentage, 140 home runs, and only 30 fewer walks (624) than strikeouts (654).

Pedroia, known widely for his unwavering competitive spirit, was a second-round draft pick in 2004. His impact at second base was immediately evident and he became an organizational linchpin for the Sox up the middle.

Dustin Pedroia, Jonathan Papelbon, and Trot Nixon will be inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2024, the team announced Monday. Longtime front office executive Elaine Steward will also be honored as the non-uniformed inductee.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Considering his track record, Pedroia was a sure bet to enter the Baseball Hall of Fame, but a knee injury toward the end of his career has diminished his chances.

Advertisement

Papelbon, meanwhile, was a fixture in the Red Sox bullpen mainly as the club’s closer. He was a fourth-round pick in 2003 and a four-time All-Star from ’06-09. Like Pedroia, Papelbon won Rookie of the Year honors after registering a 0.92 ERA and 35 saves, the most in team history for a first-year pitcher, in 68⅓ innings in 2006.

Also a 2007 World Series champion, Papelbon’s seven saves in the postseason are tied for the most in franchise history. He posted a 1.00 ERA and allowed just three earned runs in 27 postseason innings.

Nixon, the No. 7 overall pick in 1993, enjoyed a 10-year career with the Red Sox as their right fielder. He settled into a regular role in 1999 and went on to post career numbers of .278/.367/.478 with an .845 OPS and 133 homers. The 2004 World Series champion ranks fourth in franchise history among right fielders in games played with 869.

Advertisement

Steward is one of the longest-tenured Red Sox executives, having joined the organization in 1988 as an intern in its legal department. She became associate legal counsel and in 1990, at just 26 years old, Steward was the first woman named assistant general manager for a team and just the second African American.

In conjunction with players and non-uniformed inductees, the selection committee recognizes a “Memorable Red Sox Moment.” This year’s selection was Billy Rohr’s one-hitter against the Yankees on April 14, 1967.

The induction ceremony will take place May 29. The inductees will then be honored at Fenway Park the following day prior to the Sox’ matchup with the Tigers.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.