HS BOYS' BASKETBALL: TOP 20

EMass boys’ basketball: Lowell is an early riser in Globe Top 20 poll

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated December 18, 2023, 59 minutes ago
MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Lowell opened the high school basketball season with a statement. The youthful Red Raiders went on the road and knocked off two-time Division 2 champion Malden Catholic, 64-50, on Monday for the marquee victory of the opening week. As a result, Lowell jumps from unranked to No. 11 in this week’s Globe poll.

Sharon also notched a pair of impressive wins over Taunton and Canton, vaulting the Eagles from outside the Top 20 to No. 9, alongside Hockomock League foes Franklin (No. 8) and Mansfield (No. 3). North Andover moves up to No. 6 after defeating No. 8 Lawrence on Friday in a Merrimack Valley showdown.

Brookline, Wareham, and Cambridge were the other teams who went from unranked to the Top 20, while Malden Catholic drops from No. 2 to No. 12 following the loss to Lowell.

The MVC has a big week on tap as Lawrence, No. 5 Central Catholic, and Lowell all play one another before Christmas.

The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ basketball poll

The Globe poll as of Dec. 19, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Needham2-0-01
2.Catholic Memorial2-0-03
3.Mansfield2-0-04
4.Newton North2-0-05
5.Central Catholic1-0-06
6.North Andover1-0-08
7.Franklin2-0-09
8.Lawrence1-1-07
9.Sharon2-0-0
10.Charlestown1-0-010
11.Lowell2-0-0
12.Malden Catholic1-1-02
13.Burke1-0-013
14.St. Mary’s2-0-011
15.Brookline2-0-0
16.Westwood3-0-019
17.Scituate3-0-020
18.Wareham2-0-0
19.Cambridge1-1-0
20.BC High0-0-017


