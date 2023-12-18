EMass boys’ basketball: Lowell is an early riser in Globe Top 20 poll

Lowell opened the high school basketball season with a statement. The youthful Red Raiders went on the road and knocked off two-time Division 2 champion Malden Catholic, 64-50, on Monday for the marquee victory of the opening week. As a result, Lowell jumps from unranked to No. 11 in this week’s Globe poll.

Sharon also notched a pair of impressive wins over Taunton and Canton, vaulting the Eagles from outside the Top 20 to No. 9, alongside Hockomock League foes Franklin (No. 8) and Mansfield (No. 3). North Andover moves up to No. 6 after defeating No. 8 Lawrence on Friday in a Merrimack Valley showdown.