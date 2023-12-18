fb-pixelEMass boys’ basketball: On point in a 2-0 start, Wareham’s Ajay Lopes headlines Players of the Week - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
HS BOYS' BASKETBALL: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ basketball: On point in a 2-0 start, Wareham’s Ajay Lopes headlines Players of the Week

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated December 18, 2023, 1 hour ago
Ajay Lopes averaged 21 points and 6.5 assists in a pair of victories for the Wareham boys' basketball team.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Sam Dadagian, Hopkinton — For openers, the junior forward produced 25 points and six rebounds in an 80-73 win at Ashland, then provided a career-high output in his encore performance with 27 points and 13 rebounds in a 71-59 win over Norwood.

Allsin Desruisseaux, Everett — The senior was a force on both ends with a total of 24 points, 20 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 blocks in Greater Boston League wins over Malden (59-52) and Chelsea (61-51).

Ryan Dooley, Lincoln-Sudbury — The senior captain averaged 16.5 points and seven rebounds per game in wins over Newton South (51-46) and English High (57-45).

Eli Ifrah, Westwood — In a three-win week for the Wolverines, the junior guard totaled 51 points, seven assists, and took eight chargers, including some clutch defensive plays to help clinch Sunday’s 64-61 win over Bridgewater-Raynham.

Ajay Lopes, Wareham — The point guard of the defending Division 4 state champion Vikings picked up where he left off by averaging 21 points and 6.5 assists to pace the offense in wins over Old Rochester (75-68) and Bishop Feehan (87-55).

Tzar Powell-Aparicio, Lowell The junior points guard averaged 21.5 points, 6 assists, and 5.5 steals to lead the way in wins over defending D2 champion Malden Catholic (64-50) and Haverhill (75-50).

