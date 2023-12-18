EMass boys’ basketball: On point in a 2-0 start, Wareham’s Ajay Lopes headlines Players of the Week

Sam Dadagian, Hopkinton — For openers, the junior forward produced 25 points and six rebounds in an 80-73 win at Ashland, then provided a career-high output in his encore performance with 27 points and 13 rebounds in a 71-59 win over Norwood.
Allsin Desruisseaux, Everett — The senior was a force on both ends with a total of 24 points, 20 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 blocks in Greater Boston League wins over Malden (59-52) and Chelsea (61-51).
Ryan Dooley, Lincoln-Sudbury — The senior captain averaged 16.5 points and seven rebounds per game in wins over Newton South (51-46) and English High (57-45).
Advertisement
Eli Ifrah, Westwood — In a three-win week for the Wolverines, the junior guard totaled 51 points, seven assists, and took eight chargers, including some clutch defensive plays to help clinch Sunday’s 64-61 win over Bridgewater-Raynham.
Ajay Lopes, Wareham — The point guard of the defending Division 4 state champion Vikings picked up where he left off by averaging 21 points and 6.5 assists to pace the offense in wins over Old Rochester (75-68) and Bishop Feehan (87-55).
Tzar Powell-Aparicio, Lowell — The junior points guard averaged 21.5 points, 6 assists, and 5.5 steals to lead the way in wins over defending D2 champion Malden Catholic (64-50) and Haverhill (75-50).