EMass boys’ basketball: On point in a 2-0 start, Wareham’s Ajay Lopes headlines Players of the Week

Sam Dadagian, Hopkinton — For openers, the junior forward produced 25 points and six rebounds in an 80-73 win at Ashland, then provided a career-high output in his encore performance with 27 points and 13 rebounds in a 71-59 win over Norwood.

Allsin Desruisseaux, Everett — The senior was a force on both ends with a total of 24 points, 20 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 blocks in Greater Boston League wins over Malden (59-52) and Chelsea (61-51).

Ryan Dooley, Lincoln-Sudbury — The senior captain averaged 16.5 points and seven rebounds per game in wins over Newton South (51-46) and English High (57-45).