Free-falling Senators fire coach D.J. Smith, replace him with Jacques Martin on an interim basis

The Ottawa Senators fired coach D.J. Smith on Monday, replacing him on an interim basis with Jacques Martin and adding Hall of Famer and former captain Daniel Alfredsson to the staff as an assistant.

It’s the latest shakeup for the NHL team in Canada’s capital city in three months since owner Michael Andlauer took over. Andlauer quickly hired Steve Staios away from the Edmonton Oilers to be president of hockey operations and on Nov. 1 fired longtime general manager Pierre Dorion following a league investigation that caused the Senators to forfeit a first-round draft pick.

Staios, now also interim GM, fired Smith 12 days after hiring Martin as senior adviser, which put the 71-year-old coaching veteran as an eye in the sky. Staios said at the time he consulted with Smith on the decision.