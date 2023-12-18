Lincoln-Sudbury beats the clock, holds off Billerica/Chelmsford girls’ hockey in a Merrimack Valley/Dual County Large win

“I just went in to congratulate them and you would’ve thought we lost,” Hardy said. “They’re gassed. It’s excellent. I love the competition level.”

With the clock running down on all three of their goals, Hardy’s Warriors found a way Monday night at Chelmsford Forum, escaping a late charge from Billerica/Chelmsford with a 3-1 win.

CHELMSFORD — In Lincoln-Sudbury’s first year in the Merrimack Valley/Dual County Large Division, Paul Hardy knows his team must be ready for a grind each night.

First, freshman Avery Acquaviva slipped the puck through the five-hole with four seconds remaining on a power play in the second period. Next, junior Kailey Cullen fired in a rebound with 14.4 seconds to go in the second period to double the lead for the Warriors (3-0-0).

After freshman Billerica/Chelmsford freshman Kara Gambale cut the Indians’ deficit in half, 2-1, early in the third, L-S senior captain Harper Friedholm — fresh off scoring her 100th career point on Saturday — crashed for a rebound in the final minute to seal the Warriors’ third win of the year.

Billerica/Chelmsford freshman Kara Gambale pulled the Indians within 2-1 with her third-period tally. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

The Warriors emphasized getting to the net — a result of the Indians (1-2-0) committing to getting bodies in shooting lanes and goalie Hailey Graybeal coming up with big save after big save.

“They were converging in the slot, and their goalie was phenomenal,” Hardy said. “She made a few glove saves I couldn’t believe . . . On that power play, we were trying to work it a little too much, and then we were trying to look for the right shot. Once we threw the second unit out, they just knocked it in.”

After Gambale scored just 38 seconds into the third period, the Warriors turned up the pressure to look for the third goal. But Graybeal was at her best — she saved a good look from Friedholm in tight, and later denied a redirect Friedholm tipped off a shot by her sister, Tatum, from the point.

But the grind paid off when Friedholm — a returning Globe All-Scholastic — knocked in the rebound after an Ally Quinn shot.

“It’s great for these kids,” Hardy said. “It’s going to be fun all season.”