Bruins rookie Matt Poitras joining Team Canada for World Junior Championship

Bruins rookie Matt Poitras will be swapping a Boston sweater for a Canada one in the coming weeks with the teenager set to represent his national team at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The Bruins announced Monday that Poitras has been assigned to Team Canada as a late addition for the tournament that starts Dec. 26. He joins the two-time defending champions, who begin play next week.
Boston will be without Poitras likely through the end of the tournament on Jan. 5. That would rule Poitras out of NHL action until at least Jan. 8, when Boston opens a four-game road trip in Denver.
“I haven’t had those discussions, so I can’t tell you one way or the other,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said when asked about Poitras’s WJC option last week.
Poitras, 19, played himself into a roster spot with an impressive training camp performance and success early in the season. He’s scored five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 27 games.
Poitras will play alongside BU freshman Macklin Celebrini, who has notched 10 goals and 15 assists for the 11-4-1 Terriers.
Team Canada World Junior Championship schedule
All times Eastern
Dec. 26: vs. Finland, 8:30 a.m.
Dec. 27: vs. Latvia, 1:30 p.m.
Dec. 29: vs. Sweden, 1:30 p.m.
Dec. 31: vs. Germany, 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 2: Quarterfinals
Jan. 4: Semifinals
Jan. 5: Final
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.