Bruins rookie Matt Poitras joining Team Canada for World Junior Championship

Bruins rookie Matt Poitras will be swapping a Boston sweater for a Canada one in the coming weeks with the teenager set to represent his national team at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The Bruins announced Monday that Poitras has been assigned to Team Canada as a late addition for the tournament that starts Dec. 26. He joins the two-time defending champions, who begin play next week.

Boston will be without Poitras likely through the end of the tournament on Jan. 5. That would rule Poitras out of NHL action until at least Jan. 8, when Boston opens a four-game road trip in Denver.