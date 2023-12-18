NFL Week 15: 49ers and Ravens are looking good for a Super Bowl rematch

The Ravens and 49ers have separated themselves from the pack. Both are 11-3 after Sunday’s wins, hold the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences, and are dominating quality opponents.

The 49ers and Ravens already gave us one entertaining Super Bowl 11 years ago , with Joe Flacco outdueling Colin Kaepernick, John Harbaugh beating his brother Jim, and Beyonce blowing out the lights in the Superdome.

“I believe we’re just getting started,” Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said.

Wouldn’t you know it, the Ravens and 49ers also square off this Monday night in Santa Clara. Their rise to the top of the NFL leads the Week 15 review:

⋅ The 49ers have been rolling since getting Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel back in Week 10, and Sunday’s 45-29 win over the Cardinals was their sixth straight. Brock Purdy avoided an injury scare to throw four more touchdowns, and Christian McCaffrey had yet another monster game (187 total yards and three touchdowns) to help clinch a second consecutive division title.

With head-to-head blowout wins over the Eagles (10-3, playing Monday night) and Cowboys (10-4), the Niners are sitting pretty for the No. 1 seed even if they lose next week’s non-conference game against Baltimore. The only thing that can derail them is health.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens remained just out of the Jaguars' grasp throughout Sunday night's victory in Jacksonville. Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

⋅ The Ravens continued their impressive season with a 23-7 win over Jacksonville, their eighth in nine games. Cambridge native Isaiah Likely stepped up for the injured Mark Andrews with five catches for 70 yards and a touchdown, and Jackson made another statement for his MVP campaign with several remarkable scramble plays.

Most quarterbacks get into trouble when they hold the ball for five or more seconds. Jackson just gets more dangerous.

“I could give Lamar Jackson our game ball every single game,” Harbaugh said.

The Ravens hold a one-game lead over the Dolphins (10-4) for the No. 1 seed, with a head-to-head matchup coming Week 17 in Baltimore, and are two games up on the Chiefs and Browns with three to play. The Ravens and Jackson keep answering every test and look tough to beat.

⋅ There was a lot of good coaching in Week 15. Bengals coach Zac Taylor improved to 8-6 with a 27-24 overtime win over the Vikings. The Bengals overcame a 17-3 deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to pull off their third straight win with backup QB Jake Browning, and jumped from No. 10 in the AFC to No. 6.

Browning has been fantastic in four starts, with a 3-1 record, completion percentage of 76, 295 yards per game, 9.2 yards per attempt, 6 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. A free agent in March, Browning may be earning himself a starting job next year for a team in transition.

⋅ Browns coach Kevin Stefanski continued his fine season, improving to 9-5 with a 20-17 comeback win over the Bears. The Browns have the No. 5 playoff seed despite starting four quarterbacks, and have won two straight with recently on his couch Joe Flacco. Jim Schwartz’s defense has forced seven turnovers in the two games.

⋅ Colts coach Shane Steichen won his fifth game in six weeks with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, a 30-13 beatdown of the Steelers, improving to 8-6 and the No. 7 seed in the AFC. It’s pretty funny to think owner Jim Irsay had to be talked out of hiring Jeff Saturday full-time, and still landed on a terrific coach.

⋅ DeMeco Ryans fortified his Coach of the Year campaign with the Texans’ impressive 19-16 overtime win over the Titans with backup QB Case Keenum, who overcame a 13-0 deficit. The Texans (8-6) sit in the No. 8 seed, but remain very much alive.

Any positive momentum the Jets had after their Week 14 victory over Houston was quickly squished out by Bradley Chubb and the Dolphins. Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

⋅ Then there was the bad coaching in Week 15. Most of it came from the Jets and specifically offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, whose unit gained just 103 total yards in a 30-0 loss at Miami. Zach Wilson is obviously not fit to be a starter, and the Jets surely have some issues on the offensive line, but at some point you have to look at the coaching and notice that Hackett has been totally incapable of finding a way for the Jets to succeed.

Sean Payton certainly wasn’t wrong when he ripped into Hackett’s coaching from last year.

⋅ The other display of poor coaching was, obviously, in Los Angeles, where Chargers coach Brandon Staley got fired after Thursday night’s 63-21 shellacking by the Raiders. I believe Staley, 24-25 (including playoffs) in three seasons, is a good coach who got a little over his head with some of his fourth-down decisions, and lost his locker room after blowing a 27-point lead in the playoffs last year. Bringing him back after that was the Chargers’ biggest mistake.

Quick hits

⋅ Here come the Bills, who are 8-6 and beat the Chiefs and Cowboys in consecutive weeks, allowing 13.5 points per game. The Bills need to win out to get a home playoff game as AFC East champions; they are 6-2 at home and 2-4 on the road.

⋅ The Raiders are averaging 31.5 points in their last two games — 0 against the Vikings, 63 against the Chargers.

⋅ The Rams (7-7) look like they could play spoiler in the postseason. They’re the No. 7 NFC seed after Sunday’s win over Washington, their fourth in five games, and they have averaged 33 points in their last four games, with Matthew Stafford throwing 12 touchdowns against one interception. The Rams are the last team the Niners should want to see.

⋅ It’s impossible to know if Mike Tomlin’s seat is getting hot, given that it’s the Steelers. With four losses in five weeks, it should be.

⋅ The Bucs were looking dead at 4-7, but Baker Mayfield found lightning in a bottle and rattled off three straight wins with seven touchdowns and one interception. A 14-point win in Lambeau Field in December is always impressive, even if these aren’t the same old Packers.

⋅ The Jaguars are fading fast, with three straight losses to drop to 8-6 and a three-way tie with the Texans and Colts for the AFC South. Trevor Lawrence hasn’t been playing winning football lately, and now he’s in the concussion protocol with a tough game coming against the Bucs.

⋅ I don’t know if Falcons coach Arthur Smith deserves to be fired. Whoever decided to go into the season with Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke at quarterback deserves to be fired. But losing to Carolina is inexcusable, and Smith may soon pay the price with the Falcons at 6-8.

⋅ Jekyll and Hyde Part 1: The Lions are 5-2 at home after dismantling the Broncos, averaging 30.6 points per game. They’re also 5-2 on the road, but are averaging 24.

⋅ Jekyll and Hyde Part 2: The Cowboys are 7-0 at home, with the average score 39.9-15.4. They are 3-4 on the road, average score 21.7-22.3.

⋅ The Titans’ loss to the Texans, in which they blew a 13-0 lead, was karma for wearing Oilers uniforms against a team from Houston.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.