No word on cornerback J.C. Jackson’s status from Bill Belichick

“I’ve said all I can say about it,” Belichick said on a conference call with reporters. “I don’t have anything to add.”

Bill Belichick was mum on J.C. Jackson’s status Monday. Asked if there were any updates, the Patriots coach said no, and was vague when asked if there was any chance the cornerback could return this season.

In Jackson’s place, Alex Austin stepped in at the last minute and played every snap of Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs. There were moments where it appeared Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were targeting Austin, but Belichick praised his work, given the circumstances.

Advertisement

“We all had some good moments and there’s certainly things that we can learn from and do better,” Belichick said of Austin. “I don’t know if they were targeting him as much as that — it was just the way it kind of matched up on some of the plays. There were a couple of under routes there that his guy was on the under route, but those are always good plays, tough plays to defend in man coverage. Certain man coverage — not all, but some. I thought he played competitively.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“I felt ready for the opportunity,” Austin said after the game. “I just was blessed enough to be able to get out there and get that start against a great opponent, a great quarterback, a great offense.”

On to Denver

With the Patriots sitting at 3-11 and three games left on the schedule, Belichick said his message to the team this week is the same as it ever was.

“Get ready for Denver,” he said during his weekly interview with WEEI. “We’re playing Denver.”

Regarding the reports of his own seemingly perilous job status following another loss, Belichick echoed the same theme.

Advertisement

“Nothing changed,” he said. “We’ve got Denver this week, and we’ll do all we can to get the team ready to play well against Denver.

“I don’t sit around and listen to talk radio and read stuff every day. I’m going to do what I do, and that’s prepare the team to get ready for Denver.”

Asked if New England was where he wanted to be if it was up to him, Belichick returned to a similar theme.

“I’m not getting into the past, the future, or anything else,” he said. “I’m getting ready for Denver this week.”

Grier’s out, Rourke’s in

The Patriots did some shuffling at the quarterback position. Will Grier was claimed off the practice squad by the Chargers, but Nathan Rourke was added via waiver claim from the Jaguars.

Rourke, 25, played collegiately at Ohio University, but found his greatest success as a member of the BC Lions in the Canadian Football League. In 2022, the 6-foot-1-inch, 210-pounder threw for 3,349 yards and 25 touchdowns in 10 games and led BC to a postseason berth. He also won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian award that same season.

Grier, 28, was signed off the Bengals practice squad by the Patriots in September. He was waived late last month and re-signed to the practice squad. He did not appear in a game.

Grier was New England’s second practice squad quarterback to depart Foxborough this month. Malik Cunningham was signed to the Ravens’ active roster Dec. 12.

Zappe pick a turning point

Bailey Zappe’s third-quarter interception was one of the turning points in Sunday’s loss.

Advertisement

Early in the third quarter, New England trailed 17-10, but on the heels of a solid first half, looked to be in position to potentially tie the game. But Zappe tried to force the ball into tight coverage along the sideline on first and 10 from the Patriots’ 21-yard line and was picked off by Kansas City linebacker Willie Gay.

Gay took it back to the 7-yard line. Two plays later, the Chiefs punched it in for the touchdown and a 24-10 lead. The Patriots wouldn’t come within single digits the rest of the afternoon.

On Monday, the quarterback explained his thought process.

“I was trying to make a play,” Zappe told WEEI. “That’s stuff that’s easily fixed. It’s just a mental error. For me, it’s just easier to throw the ball out of bounds and go to second and 10. It’s just fixing those things and then moving on.”

Strange on injured reserve

The Patriots put Cole Strange on injured reserve, ending his season.

The left guard went down in Sunday’s game with a knee injury. A first-round pick in 2022, the 25-year-old played all 17 games as a rookie, but was dogged by health issues this season, including a knee issue he had in training camp.

Strange had started to round into form, and was “playing his best football lately,” according to Belichick.

“The more he’s been able to stay on the field, the better he’s gotten. I think he’s played better through the more recent weeks of the season,” Belichick said before the IR designation. “He missed quite a bit of time there early in the year and training camp, which slowed him down. But yeah, I think he’s been playing his best football lately.”

Advertisement

Mahomes, Kelce draw praise

Belichick appeared to seek out Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce after the game. The two Kansas City stars were effusive in their praise of Belichick after the game, and the coach returned the good words Monday. “I have a ton of respect for the Chiefs organization. Andy [Reid [their coach], Mahomes, Kelce,” Belichick said. “They’re both great players. They’re hard to coach against. Hard to defend. I have a ton of respect for the way they play the game. How good they are. How consistent they are. The job they’ve done.” … Center David Andrews went wire to wire in the defeat, playing all 53 offensive snaps. The veteran is the only player on the roster to play every possible snap this season … According to multiple reports, the Patriots were set to add running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn to the practice squad.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.