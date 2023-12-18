How did the Patriots’ loss to the Chiefs change their draft outlook?

After a surprise win on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 7, the 2023 Patriots came crashing back down to Earth on Sunday afternoon, losing to the Chiefs, 27-17 .

The Patriots remained stuck at the bottom of the AFC standings at 3-11, but Sunday’s NFL results brought some good news for a New England franchise in need of a blue-chip talent.

The Patriots’ loss to Kansas City and the Cardinals’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers left New England projected to have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

If that holds, the Patriots would be in prime position to select a prized quarterback prospect like Southern Cal’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake Maye in April.

New England and Arizona are both 3-11, but the Patriots hold a slight edge over the Cardinals in the draft leaderboard because of strength of schedule. The SOS metric serves as a tiebreaker to determine the draft order for teams with identical records.

The team with the weaker strength of schedule will hold the higher pick. New England’s SOS is .523 and the Cardinals are at .556.

Strength of schedule can change with each week depending on the performances of each team faced this year over the final month of the season.

Landing at Williams or Maye could potentially net New England a foundational franchise QB capable of reviving a stagnant offense.

There is a chance that the Patriots could get No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. Even though the Bears (who hold the Carolina Panthers’ first-round pick) have held the projected first overall selection for most of the 2023 season, 2-12 Carolina reeled off an upset win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The Patriots are one game behind Carolina/Chicago for that first pick.

With New England already eliminated from playoff contention, there’s little left to play for over the final three games of the 2023 season.

But for a downtrodden Patriots fan base looking for some silver linings, three more losses could put New England in position to sit atop the draft leaderboard next spring.

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.