Patriots mailbag: Malik Cunningham and a future after Bill Belichick popular topics

A heck of a mailbag from you guys, who continue to deliver smart and analytical questions. A ton of topics this week, including what Jerod Mayo’s coaching staff might look like, how the wide receiver and offensive market might shape up in free agency, a few thoughts on the departure of Malik Cunningham, and more.

Does Jerod Mayo have the offensive chops to be a HC?

— Darren, Billerica

Terrific question, Darren. The quick answer is he’s going to need some help on that side of the ball. I think Mayo is going to make a terrific head coach for several reasons because he’s incredibly smart — smart enough to realize he’s going to need some help there.

So many of the great, young coaching candidates who have a deep background on one side of the ball have managed to pocket a veteran coordinator on the other side to help give them the necessary guidance to succeed. I’m thinking primarily of the Mike McDaniel/Vic Fangio relationship in Miami. What Mayo would have to do is find a veteran offensive mind — the offensive version of Fangio, basically — who can help while he picks up some of the coaching nuances on offense that he’ll need to make it long term.

How much does Robert Kraft’s age play into his decision as to who will coach?

— Rob Acky, Andover

Interesting. I’m not sure it’s going to be the overriding thing when we talk about a new coach for Kraft and the Patriots, but it might be part of the conversation. (Especially if Kraft is thinking like Leon Hess was in the 1990s that he wants to win now.) Then, there’s also the consideration of how much say Jonathan has in this process. Lots to think about there.

The Patriots will have a lot of cap space this offseason. What is the quality of offensive line and wide receiver free agents? And will high-quality players still want to come to New England?

— Michael McLaughlin, Bluffton, S.C.

Michael, so much can change between now and the start of free agency, particularly when it comes to the tagging process. But as it stands right now, I’d consider both markets to be good, not great.

When it comes to receivers, Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins has dealt with some injury issues, but he could be at or near the top of the list when it comes to available pass catchers. Michael Pittman Jr., on pace for 100 catches, is putting together one of the great free-agent seasons of all time. I’d also consider veteran Mike Evans, but that he’s 30 means he might not command top dollar. Calvin Ridley, Marquise Brown, and Gabe Davis are also going to be priorities for any teams looking for receiver help.

The offensive line market is interesting, at least as it relates to the Patriots. There doesn’t appear to be a ton of high-profile interior linemen — maybe veteran Kevin Zeitler? — while New England’s own right tackle Mike Onwenu is in position to enter the offseason as one of the best available tackles. If you are New England and looking to improve your offensive line, the first call you make is to Onwenu’s agent, followed by inquiries into the likes of free-agent tackles Tyron Smith or Mekhi Becton.

Why can’t Bill Belichick be more loose in his interviews like he was on College GameDay before the Army-Navy Game? He was so much more likable and funny.

— Robert Meek, Mays Landing, N.J.

I’ve covered the team for most of the last 20 years, and when things were going well, you knew you could get a smile out of him on a variety of topics, particularly if you asked him on Friday when the “hay is in the barn,” as he has said on a number of occasions. Stuff like Halloween (seriously), his time with the Giants (particularly when it came to Dave Jennings or Mark Bavaro), or something relating to Navy football. (Joe Bellino and Roger Staubach have long been two favorites.)

That being said, while there have been some light moments from him at the podium this year — specifically in his retelling of some Lawrence Taylor stories — a 3-11 season doesn’t lend itself to a lot of loose moments from the coach.

Malik Cunningham wasted little time making an impact with his now-former teammates in Foxborough. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

How is it that Malik Cunningham was allowed to leave? I was under the impression that he was a good prospect.

— Bill LaPierre, Somers, Conn.

They botched that one. I’m not here to tell you Cunningham is going to win an MVP anytime soon, but there was a real feel among some in the organization that they could develop Cunningham into a Taysom Hill-type who could put pressure on defenses in multiple ways. They tried to be as flexible as they could with him, moving him from the active roster to the practice squad and back again in hopes of trying to find ways to keep him around, but in the end, it wasn’t enough.

Two things about Cunningham I’ll remember. One, as a player, his willingness to do anything when it came to making the roster. He talked in the summer about working on special teams and trying to tackle a returner, laughing and saying it was the first time he had to try and make a successful tackle since “little league.”

And two, as a person, because the rest of the locker room really enjoyed his company. One of the reasons so many Patriots took to social media to show their support for Cunningham after the move was because they genuinely liked him. Part of that stemmed from Cunningham’s openness in taking on the added responsibility of quarterback, wide receiver, and special teams. It was also because he seemed to genuinely get along with his teammates. His good nature and positive attitude was appreciated.

As far as drafting quality players in the first round, I don’t think Bill Belichick has been too successful. So do you think the Pats will keep him as a coach but relieve him of his GM position at the end of the season?

— James Benoit, Delray Beach, Fla.

Would the hiring of a GM — which would make Belichick just the coach — be something he would be amenable to? He’s not getting any younger and this might help him energy-wise devote his complete attention to the thing he does best.

— Allan Howard, Florida

I’ve maintained since (roughly) the midway point of the season that is the best plan moving forward for all sides. It keeps Belichick at the controls as a coach, and as Allan says, he gets to do the thing he loves the most and still does the best. It also creates some continuity within the franchise and gives Jerod Mayo another couple of years to learn on the job, if he is indeed the pick to succeed Belichick. Of course, that depends on a lot of things, including whether or not the Krafts want Bill back in any capacity for 2024, and if he would accede to working with a general manager.

If Jerod Mayo becomes the head coach, do the Patriots get draft compensation? Or does that happen if the minority coach comes from another organization?

— Waddy Rowe, Dublin, N.H.

Waddy, dynamite question. The answer that I was given was that the compensation would only come from a prior employer, and only if that individual was hired as a head coach or primary football executive — basically, the GM. So it’s my understanding that the Patriots would not receive draft compensation if they promoted Mayo to head coach.

Obviously, if Mayo goes somewhere else and then returns to become either the head coach or GM of the Patriots, that would change things.

Keion White has quarterback hits in each of New England's last three games, including this one on the Chargers' Justin Herbert. Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press

I’ve noticed that Keion White has been emerging lately. He’s all over the field and has a nose for the ball. Do you see big things for him going forward? I think they nailed that pick.

— Ryan Cohen, Hudson

Bingo. White has had a really impressive rookie year. There are always schemes and matchups and game plans to consider — and in this case, the injury to edge rusher Matthew Judon — but if you just look at his snap count percentage, it’s risen fairly steadily since mid-October. He did suffer a bit of a setback when he left the Raiders’ game early because of a concussion, but the last four games, he’s played at least 49 percent of the snaps and continues to hold his own.

“Keion’s a hard-working kid,” Belichick said Monday. “He’s out there every day, and that’s how you get better. You get better with being on the practice field, working on your techniques, your reads, your fundamentals, your keys, and then improving your techniques. He’s done all of those, and gets better every day, and has improved over the course of the season. It’s a credit to his hard work and coachability that he’s done that.”

One of the things that always comes to mind for me when it comes to working as an edge defender in a Belichick defense is the multiple responsibilities that go with it, and how it’s much tougher than it looks. Rosevelt Colvin told me it took him a year to really understand the responsibility that goes with it. That’s one of the reasons why I would be encouraged by White’s rookie year — he’s only 14 games into his NFL career, and he’s getting it already.

What are the three most important moves the Patriots need to improve for next season?

— Norma Marshall, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Assuming we are talking about on-field personnel here and not the coaching staff.

One, they need to improve the quarterback position. Whether you land someone with what should be a top-3 pick, chase someone in free agency, or work a trade, you have to have better quarterback play in 2024 if you want to compete for a title.

Two (and this is tangentially related to the quarterback position), they have to improve their offensive line. Cursed with an apocalyptic run of injury and ineffective additions, the offensive line play was the first domino to fall this year, eventually leading to ghastly results across the board on that side of the ball. They need to stay healthy, sure, but they also have to use some of that anticipated cap space on elite linemen.

Three, they have to figure out where they lost their way on special teams. For so many years, the Patriots won games on the margins, and that included stellar special teams work. It’s one of the underappreciated elements of their dynasty. But in the last few years, special teams has become an achilles heel for New England — penalties, gaffes, and an inability to execute have all combined to make for a sloppy experience. You want the Patriots to get back to their roots? Special teams play is part of that equation.

Heisman Trophy winning LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is projected to be a step behind other quarterback prospects, namely USC's Caleb Williams and Duke's Drake Maye. Derick Hingle/Associated Press

If the Patriots miss out on Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, is there a scenario where they trade back, nab Jayden Daniels, and use possible additional picks on a starter along the offensive line?

— Sean, via Twitter

Completely.

Regardless of who is at the controls for New England, the Bears and Patriots are positioned to be two of the power players heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. Specific to Daniels, it would depend on how far he might fall. (From this viewpoint, I don’t think you’d be able to wait too long to take him.) But if you could parlay that top 3 pick into multiple impact players, I think that’s a completely feasible scenario.

In the context of this conversation, two good bookmarks for draft talk are Tankathon, as well as the Jimmy Johnson Trade Value Chart, the latter of which is a good barometer for some realistic trade scenarios.

Who are the teams most likely to trade for Mac Jones?

— Miguel Benzan, via Twitter

Fascinating question. I think Mac would fit in well in any quarterback-friendly system where he could theoretically sit (for a short time, anyway) and shake off what happened to him this season. A lot can happen between now and the offseason that could impact Jones as a potential trade target — namely, coaching changes — but I could see teams like the Vikings or the Buccaneers taking a shot on him in exchange for a Day 3 pick.

For what it’s worth, I could also envision a scenario (if he has a strong finish) where the Patriots end up dealing Bailey Zappe and bring Jones back in 2024 to provide some level of competition, with the idea that they could probably get more for Zappe at this point than they could for Jones.

