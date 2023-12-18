Comparing Tyler O’Neill and Alex Verdugo, and other Red Sox observations

Verdugo is projected to make $9.2 million via arbitration and O’Neill $5.5 million. Both are eligible for free agency after the coming season.

The Red Sox traded 27-year-old outfielder Alex Verdugo to the Yankees Dec. 5 for three marginal pitching prospects. Then they traded two marginal pitching prospects to the Cardinals three days later for 28-year-old outfielder Tyler O’Neill.

Verdugo has a career OPS of .765 over 651 games. O’Neill has a .776 OPS over 477 games. Both are considered well above average defensively.

In essence, the Sox replaced Verdugo with O’Neill and saved $3.7 million.

It’ll be interesting to see how this trade is viewed once next season is over.

There was a time when Verdugo and O’Neill were considered building blocks. Verdugo picked up down-ballot MVP votes during the shortened 2020 season and appeared to be a player on the rise. But his offensive numbers have dropped steadily.

O’Neill was a star for the Cardinals in 2021 but has regressed, largely because of injuries. He was benched by manager Oli Marmol early last season for not hustling. Alex Cora benched Verdugo for the same reason two months later.

Three scouts were unanimous in saying Verdugo offers more reliability and O’Neill more potential.

“O’Neill is a big-time athlete. He could hit 30 homers and steal 25 bases,” one said. “Verdugo can’t do that. But Verdugo will give you 500 at-bats and O’Neill hasn’t been able to stay on the field.”

There are intangibles that will come into play. The Yankees have clubhouse leaders who will lean on Verdugo about being on time and being prepared. O’Neill should benefit from a fresh start after friction with Marmol.

Barring changes, Verdugo will arrive at spring training with a lineup spot as the Yankees need him in right field. O’Neill’s spot is less certain as it depends on what else the Sox do.

He’s been mostly a left fielder, but the Sox have Masataka Yoshida there. If Yoshida becomes more of a designated hitter, O’Neill could fit in left with some games in center and right.

Or perhaps Jarren Duran gets traded. The Sox outfield is a jumble, but O’Neill should get plenty of opportunities however it shakes out.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ The news that Max Scherzer will be out until at least June could give the Rangers incentive to keep free agent Jordan Montgomery. That would further complicate Craig Breslow’s search for rotation help.

General manager Chris Young has suggested Texas would be more cautious with its spending this offseason. But Scherzer turns 40 in July and it’s also risky to rely on Jacob deGrom, who is projected to return from Tommy John surgery at midseason.

Montgomery’s reliability — he’s made 94 starts the last three seasons — is harder to give up on now.

▪ Franchy Cordero, one of the symbols from the Chaim Bloom era, has signed with the Seibu Lions in Japan. Cordero hit .217 with a .678 OPS over seven seasons with the Padres, Royals, Red Sox, and Yankees. But he sure had great exit velocity.

▪ Sustainability has been an overused buzzword around the Sox for a few years now.

Rays manager Kevin Cash was asked about his team’s sustainability, Tampa Bay having made the postseason for five consecutive seasons. That’s something the Red Sox have never done.

Cash laughed when he got the question. He didn’t see it as some great accomplishment.

“Well, the Red Sox have ‘04, ‘07, ‘13, and ‘18,” he said. “I’ll trade one of those for five years.”

This story originally appeared in Sunday Baseball Notes. Read the rest here.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.