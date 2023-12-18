When will Lionel Messi come to Gillette Stadium? We’ll find out Wednesday.

Nearly 40,000 tickets have been sold and seats in the 100 level are already spoken for, thanks to multiple-game and season-ticket offers. That leaves single-game tickets, mostly in the 200 and 300 levels, which will become available in mid-February. As with all Revolution matches, there is no charge for parking.

That would set a stadium attendance record for a club game, and become the largest soccer crowd at Gillette since 2016, when 59,183 arrived for a match involving Messi and Argentina’s national team.

FOXBOROUGH – Exactly when Inter Miami and Lionel Messi will be visiting the Revolution at Gillette Stadium has yet to be announced. But whatever the date — the schedule will be released Wednesday — they will be greeted by a 64,000-plus sellout, according to Revolution team president Brian Bilello.

This will be no ordinary Revolution match, though.

Messi has been attracting crowds since moving to Miami last season, leading the team to the Leagues Cup title in August. When Messi joined the team, along with former Barcelona FC teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, Miami was in last place in the Eastern Conference standings. Miami rallied with a 10-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, but slumped after Messi sustained an injury and failed to qualify for the playoffs. Next year, Messi, who led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title, is slated to be performing from Opening Day, and should provide a bonanza for the league.

“Our primary goal every year is to get as many Revolution fans to as many games as possible,” Bilello said Monday. “We start with season packages, how to make packages most attractive for fans. This year there was a slight increase in prices, as there is every year. You get the Miami game, but we really didn’t treat it any differently. There is not a steep price increase for season tickets. The next category is multi-game plans – four- and six-game packages – for folks that don’t have time to commit to a full season of games but love the Revolution. There is a version that includes the Miami match and one that doesn’t include the Miami match – it’s about a $150 difference.

“Our goal is to get as many Revolution fans to as many games as possible, to grow our fan base long-term.”

Expectations remain high for the Revolution, who also faltered in the final stages last season. Average attendance for the Revolution is projected at 28,000 per game next year, well above last season’s team record 23,940.

But the Revolution are not following the Miami’s marquee player plan, instead opting for low-profile acquisitions such as Argentinian Tomas Chancalay, who scored six goals in a late-season stint. The strategy has paid off for the Revolution, but they will likely have to add a proven name or two if they want to break their habit of falling at, or near, the final hurdle.

As for artificial turf, Messi competed on Charlotte FC’s in the final game of last season. In the past, though, players such as Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have skipped visits to the Revolution during the regular season. For international matches, Gillette Stadium has installed grass, aiding the quality of competition for games such as Brazil-Mexico (67,584 for a weeknight match in 2007), US-Spain (64,121 in 2011), and Argentina-Venezuela in the 2016 Copa Centenario. The 2002 MLS Cup (61,316) was contested four years before the stadium went to a synthetic surface.

And what would happen should Messi fail to appear, because of injury or otherwise? Any contingency plans?

“No,” Bilello said. “It’s a soccer match and we’re playing Miami. It is being promoted as us versus Miami. There are images – in the marketing he’s in them but I don’t think it is being marketed as a ‘Messi Match.’ It’s Revs v. Miami, and there are images of the teams’ best players – Carles [Gil] and Messi. We’re trying hard not to make this about one guy.”

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.