Seven from Boston College lead New England’s involvement in upcoming World Juniors

Gauthier is one of seven players from BC on the squad, a group that includes the dynamic freshman line of Gabe Perrault, Lexington’s Will Smith , and Amherst’s Ryan Leonard. Coach David Carle did not have the trio of 2023 NHL first-round picks skate together at last summer’s showcase to evaluate the 45 players hoping to make the roster, an approach he later lamented after his Denver squad faced the Eagles earlier this season .

USA Hockey announced its roster over the weekend, with sophomores Lane Hutson of Boston University and Cutter Gauthier of Boston College two of the seven players returning from last year’s team that won bronze.

When the Boston College and Boston University men’s hockey teams return to game action after Christmas, both schools will be well-represented at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

“They’re obviously dangerous,” said Carle after his Pioneers won, 4-3, win at Conte Forum on Oct. 21. “They have a really good sense of where the three of them are on the ice.”

The three skated on the same line at last week’s camp, and it looks as though Carle will keep them together for the tournament, which runs Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

BC freshman Jacob Fowler will form perhaps the best goalie duo in the tournament with Michigan State freshman Trey Augustine. Last week, Carle said a decision had not been made on who would start, and was not about to tip his hand on which way he was leaning.

“Both guys have been excellent in the first half of the season. It’s a credit to both of them and the work they’ve put in,” said Carle. “We certainly feel comfortable with the goaltending options we have.”

Freshmen defensemen Drew Fortescue and Aram Minnetian round out the seven Eagles on the 25-man US squad. More decisions will have to be made though, as only 23 players can be active during the tournament, with the remaining two serving as insurance against injuries.

Lane Hutson had points in four of his seven games at last year's tournament, including an assist in the bronze-medal victory against Sweden. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The US will play tuneups Thursday against Sweden and Saturday against Canada, then open tournament play Dec. 26 against Norway.

In addition to Hutson, BU freshmen Macklin Celebrini (Canada) and Tom Willander (Sweden) will also be in the tournament. UConn sophomore Matthew Wood joins Celebrini on Canada’s roster.

UMass freshman forward Dans Locmelis, who competed for Latvia at last year’s World Juniors as well as the senior world championship last spring, is expected to be on his country’s roster. UMass goalie Michael Hrabal is in camp with Czechia, which also had not announced its roster as of Monday morning.

Team USA's schedule All games will be broadcast on NHL Network Date Opponent Time (ET) Dec. 26 Norway 11 a.m. Dec. 28 Switzerland 11 a.m. Dec. 29 Czechia 11 a.m. Dec. 31 Slovakia 6 a.m. Jan. 2 Quarterfinal TBD Jan. 4 Semifinal TBD Jan. 5 Bronze/Gold medal games TBD

Catamounts comeback

When Vermont upset Maine in the first round of the Hockey East tournament in March, it appeared the Catamounts were on the upswing.

But a difficult offseason followed, with the school firing coach Todd Woodcroft in July following a university investigation of inappropriate text messages he sent to a student. Two weeks later, incoming freshman Alex Bump, a top recruit selected by the Flyers in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, entered the transfer portal and departed for Western Michigan.

Vermont was picked to finish last in the preseason coaches poll. But the Catamounts, who went 5-16-3 in league play last year, enter the holiday break at 3-4-1, including a pair of victories over UMass (11-4-1), which sits ninth in the PairWise.

Advertisement

With a weekend sweep of Long Island, Vermont improved to 7-7-1 overall under interim coach Steve Wiedler, the first time the program reached seven wins before the break since the 2016-17 season. Jeremie Bucheler, a graduate transfer from Northeastern, has five goals and five assists to lead the Catamounts in scoring.

“We are happy with where we’re at in terms of the things that we wrote down as goals for us,” said Wiedler. “Defining our culture, the standard that it means to pull on that logo, our process to winning, to finding our identity as a team — I think those things are really starting to take hold.”

Tournament thoughts

Tickets for the 2024 Hockey East men’s championship March 22-23 at TD Garden go on sale Friday, with a presale for fans beginning Tuesday using code HE2024.

