Sharon’s stunning success on the hardcourt is rooted in the hard work implementing a winning culture

At some point amid those dark days, Ferguson and assistant coach Larry Yaffe met and discussed two pertinent questions: What does it take to compete in the Hockomock League? And what does it mean to be a Sharon Eagle?

Andrew Ferguson knew the Sharon boys’ basketball program desperately needed a cultural reset. From 2017-2020, the Eagles were stuck in the basement of the Hockomock League, winning eight games and plunging to a low-point with consecutive 2-18 seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Senior Nate Katznelson (32) has played a big hand in a 2-0 start for the Sharon boys' basketball team, headlined by a 47-point night in the season opener.

“I grew up in New York so I’m an outsider,” said Ferguson, the head coach since 2015. “But I knew there was a pride in the program that we had to restore.”

To start, Ferguson and Yaffe devised six core values for the program: aggressive defense, physical rebounding, confident communication, positive body language, effort, and unselfish offense.

Full-program practices every Sunday consisting of yoga workouts and team dinners were added to the itinerary. Ferguson also implemented a defensive philosophy centered on man-to-man coverage, constant pressure, and no switching.

It was a total reset.

“It really boiled down to getting the kids to know about each other and care about each other,” said Ferguson. “We wanted them to focus on the process of what we were doing instead of focusing on wins and losses.”

Still, the process took time. Sharon won four games during the COVID-shortened 2021 season before improving to 12-8 the year after. Then last season, the Eagles beat perennial power Mansfield twice, captured the Hockomock’s Davenport Division, and finished 19-4 en route to the Division 2 quarterfinals. Ferguson was the Globe’s D2 Coach of the Year.

Seniors Jacob McLoughlin, Nate Katznelson, and Ryan Brown have been present for the entire turnaround. McLoughlin was a wide-eyed middle schooler sitting behind Sharon’s bench during the losing seasons. He explains the resurgence like a chain reaction. It started with Ferguson adapting his coaching ways, and continued with upperclassmen buying in.

“ ‘Sharon is a basketball town’ Sharon boys' basketball coach Andrew Ferguson

“We weren’t losing because of the talent,” said McLoughlin. “It was because of the culture. A lot of credit goes to coach Ferguson for changing his ways. Since that year it’s been going up and up. The upperclassmen continue to lay the foundation and that spreads to the grades below.”

Ferguson hopes the culture makes Sharon a yearly contender in the Hockomock, similar to Mansfield, Franklin, and Taunton, programs who consistently win and forge deep postseasons runs despite roster turnover.

Sharon's Ryan Brown (No. 24) slips past a pair of Canton defenders during a 76-63 road win last Friday. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

This season is off to a good start. The Eagles, ranked No. 9 in this week’s Globe Top 20, secured a statement victory in Tuesday’s season-opener with a 77-73 win over Taunton as the 6-foot-5-inch Katznelson dropped 47 points, the second highest single-game total in program history. The momentum carried over Friday with a 76-63 at Canton. Katznelson canned six triples and scored 24 points, while McLoughlin dished out 11 assists.

Katznelson has transformed his body from a scrawny freshman to a muscular senior, allowing him to dominate the paint against smaller opponents. He’s always been a skilled shooter, which opens up Sharon’s motion offense for McLoughlin, a returning All-Scholastic point guard with deft playmaking skills.

Sharon's Jacob McLoughin (No. 3, left), a returning All-Scholastic point guard with deft playmaking skills. maneuvers around Canton's Zavier Francoeur during last Friday night's 76-63 win in Canton. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

“I think last year I wasn’t used to my body so I got worn out at the end of games,” said Katznelson. “I’ve been playing basketball a lot more so I’m used to my body now. Playing with Jacob, he can do it all. It makes it a lot easier for me because he can get by anyone.”

Sharon’s senior core has played together since fifth grade. They understand the job this season is prioritize the culture Fergusuon built, but they also want to win. “A state championship is the goal,” said Katznelson.

As the Eagles embarked on last year’s postseason run, the community responded by selling out all three home playoff games. It made Ferguson realize one important aspect.

“Sharon is a basketball town,” Ferguson said.

Courtside chatter

▪ Last year, Belmont coach Darren Martinez watched his team drop several close games, but his Marauders (2-0) have been clutch this season. Belmont followed up a 49-45 win at Melrose with a 66-64 overtime victory over Reading Friday night, with senior Donovan Holway providing a team-high 21 points in both contests. Junior Ryan O’Byrne has been a key connective player on both ends after missing last season with a shoulder injury. Junior Damian Lilla and sophomore Andre Chavushian have been efficient out of the backcourt — limiting turnovers proved crucial in both wins. A former point guard at Brookline, Martinez (’06) is in his second year at Belmont after spending 11 combined years as an assistant at his alma mater and at Newton South. “Last year, I know that’s a game we lose,” said Martinez. “We had a lot of close losses last year with some self destruction and that’s been the biggest change so far this season. When we play together and do the fundamental things, we can be successful.”

▪ Mashpee is 3-0 under new coach Jordan Rezendes. Junior wing Ryan Araujo has combined for 26 points and 15 rebounds in wins over Hull (80-64) and Falmouth (51-49), with 6-foot-9 senior Dante Clarke controlling the paint and totaling 27 points, 25 rebounds, and 12 blocks in those contests . . . Everett is off to a 2-0 start under new coach Gerry Boyce . . . Joe Chatman scored his first win as the new coach at Burke . . . Peabody has started 3-0 with AJ Forte providing 31 and 25 points in statement wins over Beverly (71-57) and Bishop Fenwick (74-50).

▪ Some teams are learning on the fly after their school advanced to MIAA Super Bowls. St. John’s Prep held tryouts Dec. 5 and managed to open with a 69-50 win over Methuen the following Thursday . . . Scituate has started 3-0 with impressive wins over Silver Lake (61-50), Pembroke (60-55), and Archbishop Williams (70-60), but Sailors coach Matt Poirier maintains it’s been a work in progress. “We’re learning on the fly,” said Poirier, who secured his 350th career win last season. “It’s a great problem to have, bringing in the football guys. We are blending together and trying to get better every day.”

Games to watch

Thursday, Everett at Lynn English, (7 p.m.) — The first big test for the Crimson Tide comes on the road against a talented Bulldogs squad that has averaged 84 points per game in their first two wins.

Friday, Dartmouth at Wareham, (6:30 p.m.) — While they hail from separate divisions, these are arguably the best teams on the South Coast right now, with Wareham coming off a D4 state title and Dartmouth looking to make another run in the D2 bracket.

Friday, Archbishop Williams at Cathedral, (6:30 p.m.) — Coming off the school’s first state title with only two rotational players back, Archies looks to keep pace in the Catholic Central League with a road win.

Friday, Mansfield at Whitman-Hanson, (6:30 p.m.) — The third-ranked Hornets hit the road to face a Panthers squad that is always tough under Bob Rodgers.

Friday, Lowell at Lawrence, (7 p.m.) — The early-season gauntlet continues for Lawrence with a rising Lowell program visiting on Friday, just three days after the Lancers host crosstown rival Central Catholic.

Correspondent Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.







