Josh Cohen and Matt Cross form a dynamic duo inside for UMass men’s basketball

“He fits the culture,” Cross said. “He’s a guy you can get on. He brings more after yelling at him.”

Martin loves to dominate the paint, throw the ball in the post, and run the offense through the center. Cohen, a 6-foot-10, 220-pound transfer from St. Francis, was intrigued. Cross thought Cohen could be the missing piece.

When Josh Cohen took his official visit to UMass in March, Minutemen forward Matt Cross explained to him why playing for coach Frank Martin is a big guy’s dream.

Together, Cohen and Cross started to map out the future and believed they could make each other better. Cohen, who fielded offers from Iowa and Penn State, among others, trusted his gut and committed to the Minutemen in April.

With an obvious rapport, Cross and Cohen have formed a dynamic duo and helped rejuvenate UMass (6-2).

Cross, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound senior from Beverly, is averaging 15.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3 assists in his second season with the program. Cohen is at 18.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2 assists in his first. Together, they helped orchestrate a statement win over West Virginia in Springfield on Saturday.

Their earnest and no-nonsense personalities mirror that of their coach. Martin has admired the way they’ve seamlessly blended together.

“They have a karma, a chemistry. They play off each other really well,” Martin said. “Josh has helped Matt with a lot of how to prepare, to find success as a player. Matt has helped Josh tremendously with aggression and physicality.”

Martin said their bond is forcing those around them to fall in line. When two catalysts figure out a way to naturally connect, and hold their teammates accountable, it makes life easier for everyone else.

Cross and Cohen organically complement each other with the high-low game and have a knack for working in tandem on the glass. Cohen said having a threat like Cross prevents other teams from doubling him in the post, and depending on the other takes pressure off of each.

“It’s fun to play with someone when you know you’re on the same page with them,” Cross said. “We have that feeling of where each other’s going to be.”

Matt Cross and Josh Cohen (center, in white) were the Minutemen's top two scorers in a 6-2 start. Chris Tucci/UMass Athletics

Cross knows a great deal about adjusting to life at a new school. He’s played for seven programs in eight years: St. Mary’s (Lynn) as a high school freshman, Cushing Academy as a sophomore, Woodstock Academy as a junior, and Brewster Academy as a senior; then Miami as a college freshman, Louisville as a sophomore, and UMass.

He’s grateful for every part of the journey, yet he acknowledged never feeling totally comfortable in a new spot has made it hard to find a home until now. He started nine games at Miami, but he wanted to be more than just a catch-and-shoot from the corner. Cross transferred to Louisville and started nine games there as well.

Martin recruited him out of high school, when he was coach at South Carolina. He’s the type of person Cross grew up with: “hard-nosed, nothing soft, everything straightforward, no head games.”

“I was like, ‘You know what? It’s time to go back home,’ ” Cross said. “It’s ended up being a really good fit. Massachusetts is home to me, and Frank is like a home-to-me feeling.”

UMass jumped out to a 9-3 start in Martin’s first season last year, but finished 15-16 and 6-12 in the Atlantic-10. The Minutemen brought in a talented recruiting class, but also knew they needed experience.

Beverly's Matt Cross is in his second season at UMass, the first time he's played multiple years in the same place since before high school. UMass Athletics

Enter Cohen, who grew up in Lincroft, N.J., and whose father, Peter, handed him a basketball before age 2. He dabbled in many sports, yet basketball always stuck out. Peter, who is 6 feet, 8 inches, and could still dunk at 45, served as a role model.

At age 10, after Cohen broke his elbow, Cohen saw his dad and his doctor high-fiving each other. Yes, Cohen would be out for a few weeks, but the doctor was fairly certain he would end up at least 6 feet, 10 inches.

Cohen was 5-11 in eighth grade and played primarily point guard, then shot up to 6-8 by his sophomore year. Since they knew he would be tall, he and his father prioritized building both guard and big skills.

Cohen received Division 1 offers from St. Francis and Fairleigh Dickinson, but that was it. His family and faith kept him grounded through the highs and lows.

“I’ve had a lot to prove in my career,” Cohen said. “Everyone said I wasn’t going to be a Division 1 player. There were really only a handful of people who truly believed in me. Ever since I got my first Division 1 offer, I’ve been constantly trying to prove to myself and to other people that I belong.”

Cohen did exactly that with the Red Flash, where he averaged 21.8 points and 8.3 rebounds as a senior. As he entered the transfer portal, Cohen realized Martin was the type of person who would tell him what he needed to hear, not what he wanted to hear, and they clicked even more.

“He was unbelievable in the recruiting process,” Cohen said.

Cohen committed to UMass and earned a spot on the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Watch List heading into this season. He has backed it up and then some. Martin gave him the green light to add 3-pointers to his repertoire and brought out the best in him defensively. Cohen also has taken on a leadership role, sending pregame prayers in the group chat and helping the Minutemen become a family.

The bond he’s built with Cross and his other teammates and coaches have helped it feel like home right away. With Cohen and Cross as anchors, UMass is fully capable of securing its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014 and second since 1998.

“In the end,” Cohen said of UMass, “it was the best decision I could have made.”