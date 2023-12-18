The wonder that is Tyrese Haliburton: How the guard is helping the Pacers surprise the NBA

Haliburton’s ascension to top-level point guard began during his early years with the Kings and he’s catapulted to a franchise cornerstone in his short time with the Pacers.

Celtics fans may have first become aware of the mastery of Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton when he drained that stepback 3-pointer despite contact from Jaylen Brown to seal the In-Season Tournament quarterfinal win Dec. 4.

The possible downside to Indiana’s run to the In-Season Tournament final is it’s no longer a dark horse. Teams will be prepared for its high-scoring, up-tempo style with Haliburton and friends launching threes.

“I don’t think [being underestimated] really happens anymore,” Haliburton said. “I think last year we snuck up on teams. Teams didn’t really know what to expect. I think now when you play the Pacers, you know what to expect. You know we’re going to run. You’d better have your track shoes ready, be ready to run with us, and we’re going to score and the game is going to be up and down.

“I think teams know what to expect at this point.”

The Pacers are a second-tier team in the East that could pull off a playoff upset or two. Management is expected to upgrade the roster by the trade deadline.

Team president Kevin Pritchard’s moves — signing Bruce Brown and acquiring Obi Toppin, nabbing Aaron Nesmith from the Celtics, drafting Bennedict Mathurin — have worked. His most daring move was acquiring Haliburton from the Kings in the controversial deal for All-Star center Domantas Sabonis at the 2022 trade deadline. It has worked for both teams.

“I think teams know what to expect when we come in the gym, and I don’t think anybody is taking us lightly,” Haliburton said. “I think just paying attention to what has worked for us and understanding that we can beat anybody. We’ve proven that. I think just ultimately, it’s same as always. You go back, watch the film on this game, see what we can learn from that, and just keep growing.

“That’s the great thing about playing 82 games. I know everybody thinks they’re like a genius to say that we need to play more defense or whatever the case may be, but that’s the great thing about 82 games, is we get time to grow in that. Our offense, we get time to grow in that, as well. That’s the beautiful thing about the NBA and basketball in general.”

The Celtics face the Pacers three times in January. The question for Indiana is whether it’s prepared to take the next step. Haliburton said the Pacers have to be patient but can’t be complacent after early success.

“I think just keep growing, keep learning, and not viewing the season, and I think it’s easy for a young team to look — especially now that we’ve tasted some success to look so far ahead and be like, ‘Oh, by the time we get to February . . . By the time we get to the playoffs,’ " he said. “It can’t be that. It’s got to be what’s in front us. We understand that.”

By the way, Haliburton is a big fan of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, a close friend from their Iowa State days.

“Me and Brock went to school together,” Haliburton said with a smile. “Came into school together. We both started, both as freshmen. That’s somebody I can really call a friend. To see what he’s doing and succeeding the way he is, that’s really cool to see, especially being from Iowa State where it’s not a school that’s expected to have this much success at the professional level in any sport.

“It’s cool to see my brother do well. And yeah, from the moment that he started out, I was showing him nothing but love. It was cool, in college, Coach [Matt] Campbell, the football coach, we used to have leadership meetings, me, Brock, and Coach Campbell, and we had a book we’d read and we used to talk about different stuff. That was cool.

“Just seeing him succeed and seeing him doing what he’s doing, it means a lot to me and it means a lot to Iowa State fans, in general, to see us guys doing that. Hopefully it’s a good recruiting tool for the Cyclones moving forward.”

