Watch: Joe Mazzulla gives insightful answer to Sports Illustrated for Kids reporter

At his postgame press conference Sunday night after the Celtics beat the Magic, head coach Joe Mazzulla fielded a question from Rusty Smith, a correspondent for Sports Illustrated for Kids, as part of the Kids Day event hosted by TD Garden.

“Did you play basketball growing up?,” the young reporter asked. “And if so, what did it mean to you when you were younger?”

Mazzulla answered with a nod to why he went into coaching in the first place.