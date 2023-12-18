Watch: Joe Mazzulla gives insightful answer to Sports Illustrated for Kids reporter

At his postgame press conference Sunday night after the Celtics beat the Magic, head coach Joe Mazzulla fielded a question from Rusty Smith, a correspondent for Sports Illustrated for Kids, as part of the Kids Day event hosted by TD Garden.
“Did you play basketball growing up?,” the young reporter asked. “And if so, what did it mean to you when you were younger?”
Mazzulla answered with a nod to why he went into coaching in the first place.
“I did play basketball growing up,” Mazzulla said. “I’d say the coolest part about my experience playing basketball, I remember all my coaches names and the positive impact that they kind of had on me from fifth grade all the way up to college. And that’s kind of the reason why I got into coaching was because I never had a bad experience with a coach and you can see the impact that they make, you know, on your kids, and on people, and so they helped me make the sport fun.”
Mazzulla, who played college basketball at West Virginia, is in his second season as head coach of the Celtics. Listen to the full answer here:
