Patriots practice-squad QB Will Grier claimed by Chargers

New England signed Grier, 28, off the Bengals practice squad in September. He was waived by the Patriots late last month and re-signed to the practice squad. He did not appear in a regular-season game with the Patriots.

The Chargers claimed quarterback Will Grier off the Patriots practice squad Monday.

Grier is New England’s second practice squad quarterback to depart Foxborough this month. Malik Cunningham was signed to the Ravens’ active roster on Dec. 12.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.