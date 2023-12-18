Arrested in 2020, Hong Kong prodemocracy tycoon gets day in court

When Lai, 76, entered the courtroom, wearing a khaki blazer over a blue shirt, members of his family and dozens of supporters seated in the gallery waved at him. He waved back and smiled, after taking a seat in a booth enclosed by glass.

Then, in 2020, Lai was arrested, becoming one of the first prominent targets of a national security law imposed by Beijing to crush the opposition. On Monday, after three years in prison and unusually lengthy procedural delays, Lai was finally having his day in court.

HONG KONG — Unlike other Hong Kong tycoons who were careful not to provoke China’s leaders, Jimmy Lai had long been a proud rebel. He founded a newspaper with a decidedly anti-Beijing slant. He was a prominent face at massive prodemocracy protests. He lobbied US officials to protest the city’s declining autonomy.

Lai has been charged with “collusion with foreign forces” under the national security law and faces up to life in prison if convicted. His trial is expected to last 80 days. He is currently serving a five-year sentence for a separate fraud case. Human rights activists as well as the United States and British governments have denounced the charges against Lai as spurious and politically motivated.

“Jimmy Lai is a symbol of a blatant and very direct attack on what the Communist Party holds to be the more important thing: solid and thorough control” by the party over Hong Kong, said Willy Lam, an expert on China at The Jamestown Foundation in Washington.

Police officers patrolled outside the Lai Chi Kok detention center, where activist publisher Jimmy Lai was detained as his trial opens in Hong Kong. Louise Delmotte/Associated Press

At first authorities had tolerated Lai, probably to show that Beijing respected the city’s autonomy, Lam said, but they drew a hard line against him after Hong Kong’s massive prodemocracy protests in 2019. “The Xi Jinping leadership has become much more conservative, if not reactionary,” Lam said.

Authorities have used the national security law not only against Lai, but also to silence dissent across the city. Their investigations have forced independent media to shut down, ousted prodemocracy lawmakers, and quashed the rowdy demonstrations on campuses and streets that once distinguished Hong Kong from the rest of China.

Around the courthouse in Hong Kong where Lai’s trial was being held, security was tight. Dozens of police vans, including armored vehicles, lined the roads nearby. Alexandra Wong, a veteran activist known as “Grandma Wong,” shouted “Support Jimmy Lai! Stand for the truth!” before being fenced into an enclosure by police officers.

Since Lai’s arrest, the city has changed dramatically. It is now led by John Lee, a former security chief who waged the crackdown that put dozens of opposition figures besides Lai behind bars. The government also now has the power to vet candidates running for elections, disqualifying anyone deemed disloyal to Beijing. Residents are encouraged to spy on their colleagues and neighbors.

Lai faces charges of colluding with foreign forces under the national security law as well as a sedition charge based on remarks he made online and articles his newspaper, Apple Daily, had published.

Lai’s trial will be the most high-profile test yet of how Hong Kong’s British-style judicial system will interpret and enforce Beijing’s national security law, in which political crimes are vaguely defined. China says the law is needed to eradicate threats to Beijing’s sovereignty, but activists and scholars have said the law will erode the city’s much vaunted judicial independence.

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, shown in 2020, has been held in solitary confinement for his pro-democracy statements and for the work of his newspaper. Kin Cheung/Associated Press

Lai’s prosecution has been marred by violations of his right to a fair trial, Human Rights Watch has said, noting that he is being denied a trial by jury, once a standard practice in Hong Kong when defendants faced serious punishments. Instead, the three judges hearing Lai’s case are among a group chosen by Hong Kong’s leader to handle national security cases.

The rights group also noted Lai’s prolonged detention before trial and said he was being denied the lawyer of his choice. Lai had sought to be represented by Timothy Owen, a senior British lawyer, but authorities barred Owen from the case.

The charges against Lai center in part on posts he made on social media and articles published in Apple Daily, urging Western governments to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and China. Prosecutors argued that such calls constituted an offense under the national security law. Lai also faces charges of sedition.

In 2020, after Beijing imposed the new security law on Hong Kong, authorities swiftly raided Apple Daily’s offices. Lai was arrested, then released on bail. The newspaper was forced to close in 2021 after several top editors and writers and a senior executive of Lai’s media group were also charged with “conspiracy to commit collusion” with foreign forces. Last year, those former employees pleaded guilty.

In August, The Associated Press released rare footage and photos of Lai at Stanley Prison, a maximum security facility, where he was spending 23 hours a day in solitary confinement. The AP reported that Lai, who could be seen in the photographs in a brown prison uniform, was let out for only 50 minutes a day to exercise alone in a small enclosure topped by barbed wire.

Lai’s son, Sebastien, has been lobbying Western officials, including David Cameron, the British foreign secretary, and the United Nations to pressure Hong Kong to release his father.

“I think that every single day he’s in prison, he shows these freedoms that he fought for, these freedoms that the people of Hong Kong fought for, cannot be traded,” Sebastien Lai said in an interview.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.