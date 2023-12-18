Austin says civilian safety is a ‘strategic imperative’ for Israel

Gallant did not offer details about Israel’s plans to shift the strategy of its campaign, which has so far been dominated by intense bombardments and a ground invasion that swept into the northern half of the Gaza Strip and expanded to a broad swath of the south.

The acknowledgment, made at a news conference by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, came as the Biden administration again pushed Israel to better protect civilians in Gaza, what US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, standing next to Gallant, called a “strategic imperative” for Israel’s campaign.

Israeli leaders are considering the next phase of the war in the Gaza Strip, the country’s defense minister said Monday, amid mounting pressure from the United States to shift away from the high-intensity, large-scale warfare that Israeli forces have been waging for most of the past two months.

“Soon, we will be able to distinguish between different areas in Gaza,” he said. “In every area where we achieve our mission, we will be able to transition gradually to the next phase and start working on bringing back the local population.”

That could “be achieved maybe sooner in the north than in the south,” he said, but warned that he was only trying to convey “an idea of what we are discussing.”

He added that Israel had “no clock” running on the end of its campaign.

Austin, making his second visit to Israel since the deadly Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks, met with Gallant, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and other top officials to discuss in detail how Israeli forces could transition to a more precise phase of the war.

Asked about the timeline of Israel’s campaign — a subject of discussions among US officials in recent days — Austin said, “This is Israel’s operation, and I’m not here to dictate timelines or terms.” He added that US support for Israel’s right to defend itself was “ironclad” and “not going to change.”

The Biden administration envisions that the next phase would involve smaller groups of elite forces that would move in and out of population centers in Gaza, conducting more precise, intelligence-driven missions to find and kill Hamas leaders, rescue hostages, and destroy tunnels.

Speaking to reporters after daylong meetings in Tel Aviv, Austin endorsed Israel’s campaign to destroy Hamas’s ability to wage military operations. But he also repeated a message he has often made of late: Israel would be left less secure if its combat operations turn more Palestinians in support of Hamas.

“Israel has every right to defend itself,” he said, standing alongside Gallant. “As I’ve said, protecting Palestinian civilians in Gaza is both a moral duty and a strategic imperative.”

Austin’s comments came a day after Netanyahu vowed to “fight to the end” in Gaza even as public outcry over the Israeli military’s accidental killings of three hostages raised new questions about how it is conducting the war.

Health authorities in Gaza say nearly 20,000 people have been killed in the enclave during Israel’s response to the attacks of Oct. 7, when the Hamas-led raids into Israel killed an estimated 1,200 people.

Differences have been growing between the United States and Israel over civilian casualties, the length of the war, declining global support for Israel’s campaign, and who would govern Gaza after the fighting ends.

While US officials have not publicly discussed a timetable, privately they say that Biden wants Israel to switch to more precise tactics in about three weeks.

Austin will continue his travels through the Middle East this week. He is expected to visit Bahrain and later Qatar, where the Pentagon operates a major command center at Al Udeid air base. The Qatari government has helped facilitate the release of hostages seized by Hamas in the Oct. 7 attacks.

CIA Director William Burns met in Warsaw on Monday with Israeli and Qatari officials for talks aimed at restarting those hostage and prisoner exchanges, according to US officials.

Under a weeklong truce between Israel and Hamas last month, 105 hostages were freed in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians from Israeli jails before negotiations broke down and the war resumed on Dec. 1. Since then, US officials have pushed various proposals aimed at continued humanitarian releases or other exchanges.

Resuming talks has been complicated, with deeper differences over the terms of further exchanges.

After the deal fell apart, a US official said publicly that Hamas “reneged” on an agreement to release all female hostages. A Hamas official said it considered some of the remaining female hostages to be soldiers.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.