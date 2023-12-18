In a Baltic nation, fear and suspicion stalk Russian speakers

With nowhere to go, the widow, Nina Marcinkevica, who has heart and lung problems and high blood pressure, said she collapsed from shock and spent the next three days in bed weeping.

So it came as a nasty surprise this fall when she received a curt official letter saying she had lost her rights to residency, a state pension, and medical care. “You must leave the territory of the Republic of Latvia by Nov. 30, 2023,” she was informed.

DAUGAVPILS, Latvia — The Russian-speaking widow was born in Latvia 63 years ago, when it was still a part of the Soviet Union, got married there, and raised a family. She has never lived anywhere else.

Advertisement

Marcinkevica’s home in the mostly Russian-speaking city of Daugavpils, in eastern Latvia, is more than 600 miles from the front line in Ukraine and entirely peaceful.

But her status as a Russian speaker with a Russian passport has made her collateral damage of the conflict as a target for suspicion and fear in Latvia. The small and vulnerable Baltic country is traumatized by past occupation by Russia and terrified that President Vladimir Putin might seek to “protect” Russian-speaking compatriots in the Baltics just as he has done in Ukraine.

Janis Dombrava is a nationalist member of Latvia’s Parliament who has seized on the Ukraine war to whip up hostility toward Russian speakers and push through legislation targeting them. In an interview in Riga, the capital, he said Russia’s actions in Ukraine had exposed the risks of harboring a “fifth column” that does not speak the national language, gets its information from Russian news media, and often tilts to Moscow’s view of the world.

“We can keep those who want to integrate but not those who are waiting for the return of the Soviet Union. They should leave,” said Dombrava, a leader of the National Alliance, a grouping of nationalist parties, and a chair of Parliament’s national security committee.

Advertisement

Many ethnic Latvians speak Russian as well as their own language, particularly those educated under Soviet rule, and often suspect Russian speakers who never bothered to learn Latvian of harboring disloyal “imperial” ambitions.

In response to the war in Ukraine, Latvia has banned Russian state television, dismantled monuments celebrating Soviet soldiers during World War II, and ordered that thousands of Russian citizens who have lived in the country for decades be screened for their loyalty and ability to speak at least rudimentary Latvian if they want to stay.

The screening process was mandated by an amendment to an immigration law sponsored by Dombrava and his allies shortly before an election in October last year. As a result, around half of the roughly 50,000 Russian citizens living in Latvia have to pass a language test and undergo security checks if they want to stay.

Officials insist that this will not lead to mass expulsions and that only 3,500 Russian citizens registered as residents have failed to submit the necessary paperwork. It is unclear how many still live in Latvia.

“We are not rushing to expel anyone,” said Ilze Briede, the head of Latvia’s migration department, the agency responsible for carrying out the new rules, which are being challenged in Latvia’s Constitutional Court. Nobody, Briede added, has been deported or is likely to be anytime soon. The deadline for compliance has been extended until 2025.

Advertisement

But a wave of panic among Latvians holding Russian passports — that has been fanned by Russian state media — has turned what began as a preelection stunt into a political, bureaucratic, and public relations nightmare for Latvia. It has also been a propaganda bonanza for the Kremlin, which has for years portrayed Baltic states as hotbeds of chauvinist ethnic nationalism.

“For Russian propaganda, this has been a gift, absolutely,” said Igors Rajevs, an independent legislator who is working with the Interior Ministry on how to put the new rules in place.

Putin this month accused Latvia of treating Russian speakers “like pigs” and preparing to dump them on Russia’s border “in wheelchairs.” This, he warned, would only lead “to clashes within their own country.”

Oleg Vinogradov, an amateur historian in Daugavpils who manages a private museum that displays Soviet-era memorabilia, predicted that “of course Russia will win” against Ukraine and blamed the war on US meddling.

In an interview, he recalled that he rejoiced when the Soviet Union collapsed, but that his joy curdled when newly independent Latvia denied full citizenship to many Russian speakers because they could not pass a Latvian language test. They were issued “noncitizen” passports, a status that allowed them to travel and guaranteed residency and full access to health care and social benefits. But it shut them out from many government jobs and national politics.

Angry at what many Russian speakers see as their second-class status and tempted by an offer of Russian pensions, tens of thousands of “noncitizens” applied for and received Russian citizenship, including Marcinkevica, the widow who was ordered out.

Advertisement

An ethnic Roma, she said she took the Russian citizenship test only because it gave her access to a pension from Russia, which has a lower retirement age than Latvia.

After passing a Latvian language test, she has been assured that she will not be deported and that her residence permit will be restored.

An opinion survey published this year by the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung foundation, a German research group, found wide gaps between the two communities on the need for sanctions against Russia, on Latvia’s NATO membership, and on many other issues.

But, according to the survey, 53 percent of Russian speakers in Latvia view Putin negatively, twice the proportion with a positive view. Ninety-four percent of Latvian speakers view him negatively.

Tatiana Matveeva, 68, another noncitizen in Daugavpils, also took out Russian citizenship in order to get an early pension. She also received a letter ordering her to leave. Desperate to avoid expulsion, she sought help from Olga Petkevica, a Russian- and Latvian-speaking journalist and activist in Daugavpils who is helping older Russian speakers navigate a maze of bureaucracy.

This includes answering a questionnaire. Among the questions: “Do you condemn Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine?” and “Do you support Russia’s annexation of Crimea or any other part of Ukraine?”

Matveeva took a Latvian language test twice but failed both times. Born in Russia in Soviet times, she has lived in Latvia since 1980, working in a Soviet factory that collapsed with Communism in the early 1990s and then as a janitor in a Daugavpils hospital.

Advertisement

“Nobody ever asked me to speak Latvian before,” she said. “If I were 20, I could learn, but my memory is shot.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.