Berlin Zoo sends the first giant pandas born in Germany to China

BERLIN (AP) — The Berlin Zoo has sent the first giant pandas born in Germany to China, dispatching the 4-year-olds on a journey that was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pit and Paule, who also are known by the Chinese names Meng Xiang und Meng Yuan, departed from Berlin on Saturday aboard an Air China cargo jet and have now arrived at their new home, the Chengdu Panda Base, the zoo said Monday.

“Pit and Paule coped well with the flight," said Andreas Pauly, the zoo's head of animal health, who accompanied the panda brothers to China. "When the bamboo is right, pandas are usually very relaxed. It was the same on the flight.”