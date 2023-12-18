Getting reelected was the easy part for Sisi. But Egypt is on the brink.

El-Sisi, a strongman and former general who rose to power after a coup in 2013, received nearly 90 percent of the vote, election officials announced at a news conference Monday. The handful of little-known candidates who ran against him received about 10 percent of the vote among them.

At just under 67 percent, according to the National Election Authority, turnout was higher than in 2014 and 2018. Ahmed Bendari, the body’s director, called it “unprecedented” in Egyptian history.

El-Sisi has already served two four-year terms; a constitutional amendment in 2019 paved the way for him to stay in office until 2030, but he is presiding over a country that is deeply in debt, flailing economically, and living next door to brutal conflict with no easy end in sight.

His only serious opponent, former parliamentarian Ahmed Tantawy, was unable to get on the ballot after supporters were blocked from endorsing him. Tantawy’s family members and campaign staff were arrested or harassed and he was indicted last month on charges rights groups described as politically motivated.

Many Egyptians outside polling sites last week described voting as a civic duty. But plenty stayed at home, dismayed by sliding living standards and feeling powerless to bring about change.

In Boulaq el-Dakrour, a lower-income neighborhood of unpaved alleyways trafficked by donkey carts, an unemployed 26-year-old leaned against the wall of a blacksmith’s shop last week and said neither he nor his friends planned to vote.

El-Sisi “completely destroyed [the country]; he made it very hard,” he said, speaking on the condition of anonymity out of concern for his security.

"No one is voting," he added. "Those who go, go for the money. I don't know what they give them, but they must be giving them money."

Reporters saw a group of women crowding around a man inside one polling area in central Cairo asking how to redeem their coupons.

A 40-year-old teacher in Helwan, a southern suburb of Cairo, told The Post she hadn’t wanted to vote. But her employer forced teachers at her public school to board buses to the polls. After she cast her ballot, local officials gave her and others who could prove they had voted 200 Egyptian pounds, about $6.

The teacher said colleagues who remained behind were told they would be reported to the education authority, denied paid leave, and docked three days’ pay.

"It's elections by force," she said, speaking on the condition of anonymity out of concern for her safety.

Diaa Rashwan, the head of the State Information Service, said that there was no evidence of any money or goods being exchanged for voting and that such practices were a criminal offense under Egyptian law.

For most Egyptians interviewed, their willingness to cast a ballot appeared to stem less from love of the president than from a deep fear that has taken hold here since Oct. 7, when the Hamas assault on Israel triggered the war in neighboring Gaza.

As Israel bombards Gaza, killing thousands of civilians, public anger at Israel and its Western backers is mounting. Remarks by some right-wing Israeli politicians — coupled with a military assault that has pushed nearly 2 million Gazans toward the Egyptian border — have fueled fears in Egypt that Israel is trying to drive Palestinians into northern Sinai.

El-Sisi has insisted that Egypt will not be complicit in the forced displacement of Palestinians or jeopardize its sovereignty and security. His stance earned plaudits from even some of his sharpest critics and renewed respect from some Egyptians who had soured on him as the economy worsened.

In Sayeda Zeinab, the war reinforced residents’ conviction that a military leader is best for Egypt, shopkeeper Adel Tawfik, 75, said.

“His popularity was affected by the high prices, but after Gaza, they returned to support him again,” he said. “Sudan, Libya, Syria, Palestine — compared to others, we are doing better. And we are right in the middle of fire.”

The economy, heavily dependent on tourism and imports, is at its lowest point in decades, buffeted by the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and now the fighting in Gaza. But analysts also point to serious structural problems, combined with reckless government spending.

The government has borrowed heavily to finance massive infrastructure and building projects, including a $58 billion new capital in the desert outside Cairo. The military, heavily involved in the economy under el-Sisi, benefits from many of these projects.

Some Egyptians say the new roads and bridges have eased congestion in greater Cairo, home to nearly a quarter of Egypt’s 105 million people. But the country’s external debt has reached nearly $165 billion, 40 percent of the gross domestic product. Interest payments made up 60 percent of government expenditure for the first three months of the 2023 fiscal year.

Egypt faces looming deadlines to pay back at least $42 billion to lenders next year. It's the second-likeliest country in the world to default on its debt payments, after Ukraine, according to a recent Bloomberg ranking.

“Basically the entire duration of Sisi’s presidency has been an endemic series of economic crises — and it’s not just economic hardship, it’s humiliation,” said Timothy Kaldas, deputy director of the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy. “While all this is happening, Egyptians are watching the regime enrich itself.”

Inflation stands at 34.6 percent. For food products, it's nearly double. Amid a hard-currency crunch, Egyptians are hoarding dollars or selling them on the black market.