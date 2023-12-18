Pentagon announces new international mission to counter attacks on commercial vessels in Red Sea

“This is an international challenge that demands collective action,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in statement released just after midnight in Bahrain. “Therefore today I am announcing the establishment of Operation Prosperity Guardian, an important new multinational security initiative.”

The seriousness of the attacks, several of which have damaged the vessels, has led multiple shipping companies to order their ships to hold in place and not enter the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until the security situation can be addressed.

MANAMA, Bahrain — The United States and a host of other nations are creating a force to protect ships transiting the Red Sea after several tankers have been attacked by drones and ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced early Tuesday in Bahrain.

The United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, and Spain will join the United States in the new mission, Austin announced. Some of the countries will conduct joint patrols while others provide intelligence support in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Several other countries have also agreed to be involved in the operation but prefer not to be publicly named, a defense official said on the condition of anonymity to discuss additional details of the new mission that have not been publicly announced.

The mission will be coordinated by the already existing Combined Task Force 153, which was set up in April 2022 to improve maritime security in the Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb, and the Gulf of Aden. There have been 39 member nations in CTF 153, but officials were working to determine which of them would participate in this latest effort.

Separately, the United States has also called on the United Nations Security Council to take action against the attacks.

In a letter to council members obtained Monday by the Associated Press, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Houthi attacks targeting commercial vessels legally transiting the international waterways continue to threaten “navigational rights and freedoms, international maritime security, and international commerce.”

The 15 council members discussed the Houthi threat behind closed doors Monday but took no immediate action.

Three US warships have been moving through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait daily to help deter and respond to attacks from the Houthis.

The move to set up the expanded operation came after three commercial vessels were struck by missiles fired by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Dec. 3. Those attacks were part of an escalating campaign of violence that also included armed and other drones launched in the direction of US warships.

To date the United States has not struck back at the Iranian-backed Houthis operating in Yemen or targeted any of the militants’ weapons or other sites. On Monday Austin did not answer a question as to why the Pentagon had not conducted a counterstrike.

Global oil prices jumped Monday after energy giant BP said it had stopped sending tankers through the Red Sea.

The announcement by BP raised fears of further disruption to shipments through the Suez Canal, a major conduit for both crude and refined oil products.

“BP has decided to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea,” BP said in a statement that referred to “the deteriorating security situation for shipping.”

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, rose more than 2 percent in trading Monday, approaching $80 a barrel. Oil prices had been under downward pressure because of higher production, especially from the United States, and signs that broad economic weakness would restrain demand. Last month, the producers group known as OPEC+ announced output cuts to steady the market, but there was little response in global oil markets until recently.

The Houthis, which control much of northern Yemen, have threatened all vessels owned and operated by Israel, as well as any ship heading for Israeli ports. Both the Houthis and Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, are backed by Iran.

Before his announcement in Bahrain, Austin had words of warning for the rebels and their supporter. “Iran’s support for Houthi attacks on commercial vessels must stop,” he said.

Soon after Austin’s remarks, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a senior member of the Houthis, defended the attacks on social media as an effort to force Israel to halt its military assault on Gaza. The United States has “no right to speak about international law, which your airstrikes and rockets have torn up and buried under the ruins of Gaza and Yemen,” Houthi said.

Material from The New York Times was used in this report.








