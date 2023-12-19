One era’s comedic gold is another’s moral outrage in Kliph Nesteroff’s ‘Outrageous’

Sadly, later in life, it seems that Muggeridge had his sense of humor removed. Upon the release of “Monty Python’s Life of Brian” (1979), the comedy troupe’s broad (and hilarious) satire of organized religion, he staged a one-man crusade, debating the actors on the BBC and calling the movie “disgraceful” and “tenth-rate.”

You can’t joke about anything anymore. So wrote the British journalist and satirist Malcolm Muggeridge in an essay for Esquire magazine, back in 1958.

Times, and perspectives, sure do change, as the comedy historian Kliph Nesteroff sets out to show in his latest book, “Outrageous: A History of Showbiz and the Culture Wars.” What was amusing to one generation may no longer strike the funny bone of the next. If there are two certainties in the world of entertainment, those shifting standards are one. The other: Some group inevitably will try to score political points by claiming to be outraged by the latest transgression.

“Sometimes the grievances were thoughtful and logical,” writes Nesteroff, who previously authored a definitive history of the art form, “The Comedians: Drunks, Thieves, Scoundrels and the History of American Comedy” (2015). “Just as often they were impulsive and irrational.”

The key to his new book is the idea of the “culture wars,” which have been a force nearly as long as this country has had a culture of its own — dating back, as Nesteroff points out, to the 1830s, and the origins of blackface minstrelsy. Racist stereotypes, thankfully, have gradually been phased out of our popular entertainment. Outrage over profanity, once such a taboo subject that George Carlin felt compelled to guess the “Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television,” is on the wane.

Today’s leading hot-button issue is probably sexuality, with self-appointed arbiters such as Moms for Liberty leading the call to remove books with LGBTQ themes from school libraries. Nesteroff shows that this kind of lobbying is hardly new — his book is overloaded with excerpts from letter-writing campaigns to the editors of small-town newspapers — though it may be more organized than ever before.

One hundred years ago, would-be censors zeroed in on such corruption as Hollywood’s depiction of “idle women” and the “abomination” of fast-paced jazz music. Nesteroff’s book veers between these kinds of moral panic and sincere efforts to make social progress in the arts. But creators have often defended their right to remain old-fashioned: When the long-running radio comedy “Fibber McGee and Molly” was urged to drop its reliance on various racial and ethnic parodies, the show’s head writer hit back, calling the criticism “snoopery, meddling, finger pointing and thin-skinned cry-babyism.”

As our guide marches us up through the decades, covering the arrival of rock ‘n’ roll, reactionary responses to the Civil Rights Movement, and much more, two figures emerge as thought leaders.

Maybe you’re not familiar with the name Paul Weyrich, but you should be. A political operative originally affiliated with the John Birch Society (a right-wing advocacy group often ridiculed by comedians in the early 1960s), he went on to convince the beer mogul Joseph Coors to finance the conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation. Weyrich also cofounded the Moral Majority with Jerry Falwell, helped Pat Robertson organize the Christian Coalition, and mentored Newt Gingrich, the culture warrior who led the Republican opposition to the Clinton presidency. Though he died in 2008 at age 66, his fingerprints are all over today’s culture-wars directives.

From the other side of the aisle, Nesteroff gives us Frank Zappa, the irreverent rock guitarist and composer who found himself in the mid-1980s at the center of the congressional kerfuffle over the Parents Music Resource Center. That, you may recall, was Tipper Gore’s attempt to police popular music with parental warnings about inappropriate content.

Zappa, who conducted hundreds of interviews on the subject of censorship, was clairvoyant. He called out the hidden influence of big money in politics and every politician “owing his life to some mysterious unknown force. These forces eventually are going to win out,” he said.

He also predicted how inciting divisions over the culture wars could turn deadly: “So much hate is developed that you take an unstable personality, expose them to that kind of hate, and that kind of rabble rousing, and it causes people to go out and commit violent crimes.”

Up front, Nesteroff notes that his book is not intended as a rundown of recent examples of so-called “cancel culture,” such as the backlash to Kathy Griffin’s violent fantasy about Trump or Dave Chappelle’s ongoing debate with the trans community. Rather, he’s interested in the historical context.

More than half a century after that Esquire magazine article complaining that you can’t joke about anything anymore, that argument persists. But in a world still committed to free speech (last time we checked), you can joke about anything you like. You just have to be prepared to accept the consequences.

OUTRAGEOUS: A History of Showbiz and the Culture Wars

By Kliph Nesteroff

Abrams, 320 pp., $30

James Sullivan is the author of five books, including “Seven Dirty Words: The Life and Crimes of George Carlin.” He can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com.