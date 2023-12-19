Massachusetts’ population is growing again

Massachusetts was one of 11 states that saw its population bounce back and grow this year after posting a decline in 2022, the US Census Bureau said Tuesday as it released new data that show population trends and migration patterns have largely returned to pre-pandemic norms. The Massachusetts population was estimated at 7,001,399, an increase of 18,659 people — or 0.27 percent — between July 2022 and July 2023. The data also shifts the Bay State back into the growth category after shedding about 7,700 people between July 2021 and July 2022. Especially since remote work has made it easier for people to move among states, Massachusetts has taken a renewed look at how it stacks up competitively against other locales. Changes to the state’s population have become a key metric in debate around some of the most pressing public policy topics on Beacon Hill, including the state’s tax code, chronic housing affordability and inventory issues, the reliability of public transportation systems, and access to affordable child care. Massachusetts’ growth rate also lagged behind the nation as a whole. The Census Bureau estimated Tuesday that the country gained more than 1.6 million people over the past year, growing by 0.5 percent to a population of 334,914,895. — STATE HOUSE NEWS SERVICE

ENTERTAINMENT

After strikes, 2024 could be a down year for the movies

The actor and writer strikes that brought Hollywood to a halt for months this summer will result in fewer films in 2024 and an 11 percent drop in North American ticket sales. Data tracker Gower Street Analytics on Tuesday predicted 2024 revenue of $8 billion, down from an estimated $9 billion this year. Global ticket sales will total $31.5 billion next year, a 5.7 percent decline, the firm predicts. Gower Street’s global forecast for 2024 sees the year ending with ticket sales down about 20 percent from the average of the last three years — before the pandemic upended moviegoing. That will complicate the recovery plans of theater chains including Regal owner Cineworld Group, which recently emerged from bankruptcy, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Several potential big releases for 2024 were pushed out to 2025 by Hollywood studios, including Paramount Global’s next “Mission Impossible,” “Elio” from Walt Disney Co.’s Pixar, and a new “Captain America” film from Disney’s Marvel division. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

A sign is posted in front of an office at Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Justin Sullivan/Getty

TECHNOLOGY

Google parent agrees to $700m antitrust settlement with states over app sales

Alphabet Inc. will pay $700 million and alter its Google Play policies to settle claims that the app store unlawfully dominates the Android mobile applications market, resolving antitrust complaints brought by attorneys general of about three dozen states and consumers. The deal, disclosed in a court filing late Monday, calls for changes to Play Store policies to reduce barriers to competition in the markets for app distribution and payment processing. The lawsuits, grouped together in federal court in California, threatened billions of dollars in revenue generated by the sale and distribution of apps through Google Play. “This settlement builds on Android’s choice and flexibility, maintains strong security protections and retains Google’s ability to compete” with makers of other operating systems, Wilson White, Google’s vice president for government affairs and public policy, said in a statement. White said the agreement also maintains the company’s ability to invest in the Android ecosystem for users and developers. Monday’s deal comes after a federal jury in San Francisco this month sided with Epic Games Inc. over its claims that Google Play app distribution, payment and fee policies are unlawful. US District Judge James Donato will decide next year how Google must revamp its Play Store rules. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CLEAN ENERGY

New Jersey wind farm wins key OK on whale safety

The lone remaining offshore wind project in New Jersey with preliminary approval is likely to “adversely affect” whales and other marine mammals, but its construction, operation, and eventual dismantling will not seriously harm or kill them, a federal scientific agency said. In a biological opinion issued Monday night, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the Atlantic Shores project, to be built off the state’s southern coast, is not likely to jeopardize the continued existence of any species of endangered whales, sea turtles, or fish. Nor is it anticipated to destroy or adversely modify any designated critical habitat, the agency said. The ruling is nearly identical to one the agency issued in April for the now-canceled Ocean Wind I and II projects, which would have been built in the same general area. Danish wind giant Orsted pulled the plug on those two projects in October, citing inflation, supply chain problems and a failure to get as much government subsidies as it wanted for the wind farms. NOAA said it does not anticipate that the project will seriously injure or kill any endangered whale, and added there should be no impact to any critical habitat for the North Atlantic right whale, only 360 or so of which remain in the world. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ELECTRIC CARS

Wall Street takes dim view of Tesla as EV incentives fade

Wall Street’s outlook on Tesla is darkening rapidly, with at least two analysts turning more cautious on the electric vehicle maker in as many days. Some of the EVs made by Tesla may no longer qualify for government subsidies in the United States and in some European countries in 2024, putting further pressure on the company’s revenue at a time when demand for these car are already slated to slow, the analysts said. “The loss of these incentives may further the risk of additional price cuts if Tesla continues to push for growth next year,” Matt Portillo, an analyst at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., wrote in a note on Tuesday. Portillo also expects Tesla’s deliveries for the last three months of 2023 to miss average analysts’ expectations. The latest glum comments from analysts add to a broader trend of Wall Street’s worsening view on Tesla’s results. Analysts’ average fourth-quarter profit forecasts for the company are now down over 55 percent from where they were 12 months back, while 2024 profit expectations have sunk 43 percent over the same period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

You’ll still be able to get an Apple Watch at Best Buy, Walmart

Apple Inc. is just days away from ending the sale of some of its smartwatches. But that won’t keep major retailers such as Walmart Inc., Best Buy Co., and Target Corp. from offering the devices. A ban being imposed by the International Trade Commission on Dec. 25 applies only to Apple’s direct sales channels. That means third-party retail sellers will be allowed to continue offering Apple’s Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches, the two models targeted by the ban. Indeed, Walmart and Best Buy have both said they don’t plan to stop selling the lines. What’s less clear is whether third-party retailers will be able to source more inventories under the ban once their existing stocks are drawn down. The ITC ban will take the form of an import restriction that makes it impossible for Apple to sell the device in the United States. The company relies on overseas suppliers for the watch’s components and its assembly. — BLOOMBERG NEWS