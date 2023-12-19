Berkshire Wine Jelly jazzes up a cheese board

With a subtle hint of the grape, Berkshire Wine Jelly is now available in cute 1.5-ounce jars, making them ideal stocking stuffers or hostess gifts. Barbara and Kevin Kirshner, food business veterans in Lenox, started to craft wine jellies in 2012 in sizable jars in more than half a dozen flavors, including Pinot Noir with Coffee Date, Boysenberry & Basil, and Shiraz, Cabernet and Chardonnay. The company recently introduced the petite jars in a quartet of flavors: Rose, Pinot Noir, Champagne, and Merlot. They make a delightful addition to cheese and charcuterie boards, the sweetness a counterpoint to the saltiness of the meats and the richness of the cheese. And of course, slather them on crackers, toast, and waffles ($2.99 to $3.49 for a jar). Available at The Spirited Gourmet, 448 Common St., Belmont, 617-489-9463; Volante Farms, 292 Forest St., Needham, 781- 444-2351; Chip-In-Farm, 201 Hartwell Road, Bedford, 781-275-2545; Eve & Murray’s Farm to Home, 525 Mass. Ave., Acton, 978-429-8381, or go to berkshirewinejelly.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND