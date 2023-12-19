Brookline Monks Sweet Bread has a secret ingredient and a big fan base

Brookline Monks Sweet Bread is made from an old recipe. Holy Transfiguration Monastery

At the Holy Transfiguration Monastery in Brookline, the baker makes braided sweet bread using a centuries-old recipe from Anatolia or Asia Minor. It’s golden, rich with eggs and butter, sprinkled with sesame seeds, and has the fragrance of an intriguing spice similar to saffron. “There’s a secret ingredient,” says Father George, who has lived at the monastery for nearly 25 years. He says chefs have tasted the bread and tried to figure out the ingredient, but they can’t. “I’ve been tempted to tell, but no.” Initially, the bread was given out as a friendly gesture to guests, neighbors, and vendors during the holidays. The hefty loaves, weighing 1 pound 5 ounces, developed a fan base that encouraged the monks to sell them to the public. About five years ago, the monastery set up a website, Brookline Monks Sweet Bread, brooklinemonkssweetbread.com, and took orders online for pick up, delivery in Brookline, or shipping. But now the bread is also available at Brookline Booksmith and through Uber Eats ($15 a loaf). Proceeds from sales support the monastery’s charity work. The Holy Transfiguration Monastery, 278 Warren St., Brookline, 617-863-840; Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard St., Brookline, 617-566-6660.