Recipe: If you love to bake at the holidays, Black Forest Cake with fresh raspberries is a rich, chocolatey indulgence

8. Garnish the top of the cake with fresh raspberries. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

7. When the ganache is just barely warmer than room temperature, it is ready to use. Carefully pour the ganache around the top rim of the cake, letting small drips run down the sides. Then pour the remaining ganache on the top of the cake and even it out with an offset spatula.

6. Remove the cake from the refrigerator. Use an offset metal spatula to frost the top and sides with cream, letting the cake show through the cream. Chill again for 15 minutes.

5. Place the third layer on top. Pro tip: For extra cake stability, insert 3 bamboo skewers vertically into the top of the cake. Trim them so the tops of the skewers are even with the top of the cake. Refrigerate the cake and remaining cream for 20 minutes.

3. With a slotted spoon, transfer half the raspberry filling to the whipped cream and spread evenly, taking care not to get any on the mounded edges.

2. To assemble the cake: Place 1 cake layer on a flat cake plate. Spoon nearly 1/3 of the cream onto the cake and spread it around, making an even layer in the center with mounded edges that will keep the raspberry filling from leaking out the sides of the cake.

1. In an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the cream cheese and confectioners' sugar until light and fluffy, scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary. Add the cream and vanilla and beat until it forms stiff peaks.

2. Whisk the chocolate until it is completely melted and smooth. Transfer to a bowl to cool. With a rubber spatula, stir occasionally as it cools.

1. In a small saucepan over medium heat, bring the cream to a boil. Remove the pan from the heat. Add the chips and corn syrup. Cover with a lid and let it stand for 5 minutes.

4. Transfer to the freezer for 20 minutes to chill; do not freeze.

3. Place the cake layers on the parchment-lined sheets. Brush the tops of the cakes generously with coffee syrup. Then brush with reserved raspberry juices.

2. Turn the cakes out of the pan. Set them right side up on a cutting board. With a large serrated knife, carefully cut the domed tops off the cakes so that they are flat.

2. Set aside for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the raspberries release their juices. Drain the raspberries, reserving the juices.

1. In a bowl, combine the raspberries and jam. Toss the raspberries until they are completely coated with jam.

4. Divide the batter evenly among the 3 pans. Transfer to the oven and bake for 25 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the center of the cakes comes out clean. The tops of the cakes should spring back when pressed lightly with a fingertip. Transfer to wire racks; cool completely.

3. Add the vanilla, vinegar, oil, and water. Whisk until the liquids are completely incorporated and the batter is smooth.

2. In a very large mixing bowl, whisk the flour, granulated sugar, cocoa powder, salt, and baking soda to blend them.

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Spray three 8-inch round cake pans with baking spray. Line the bottoms with rounds of parchment cut to fit them. Spray the parchment. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

Traditional Black Forest Cake with cherries and whipped cream is a rich, chocolatey indulgence. Here, raspberries replace cherries for a new take on the classic German dessert. It's a project, but a fun one if you love to bake, and it will give you a great sense of accomplishment. Start with a no-fuss cake batter mixed with unsweetened cocoa powder and vegetable oil, which only requires stirring ingredients and baking three round layers. Other steps in the recipe will take more attention. Make a raspberry filling (you'll need three packages of fresh berries for the filling and garnish); let it sit to release its juices. Prepare a coffee syrup with brewed hot coffee you have on hand or use a teaspoon of espresso powder in very hot water. Then begin the assembly: Cut off the domed part of the cake layers so they will sit flat (scraps are for snacking or making a miniature trifle). Soak the layers with the coffee syrup and raspberry juices. Let the layers chill while you make chocolate ganache. Do this step early since it requires quite a bit of time to cool to the proper drip consistency. The right temperature is barely above room temp so the drips don't immediately run off the cake (ganache is too hot) or fail to drip far enough down the cake (too cold). While the ganache cools, stir it occasionally, and work on the whipped cream. The cream is whipped with cream cheese, which stabilizes it. The cream cheese must be at room temperature before beating it with confectioners' sugar, then with ice-cold heavy cream. Now proceed slowly to assemble your masterpiece, chilling in between the steps for the best results. You want a rustic, festive cake, so don't worry about perfection. You've got three layers, fresh berries, cream, and chocolate. Enough cake to serve holiday guests one day and plenty for breakfast the next.

Makes one 3-layer 8-inch round cake

Traditional Black Forest Cake with cherries and whipped cream is a rich, chocolatey indulgence. Here, raspberries replace cherries for a new take on the classic German dessert. It's a project, but a fun one if you love to bake, and it will give you a great sense of accomplishment. Start with a no-fuss cake batter mixed with unsweetened cocoa powder and vegetable oil, which only requires stirring ingredients and baking three round layers. Other steps in the recipe will take more attention. Make a raspberry filling (you'll need three packages of fresh berries for the filling and garnish); let it sit to release its juices. Prepare a coffee syrup with brewed hot coffee you have on hand or use a teaspoon of espresso powder in very hot water. Then begin the assembly: Cut off the domed part of the cake layers so they will sit flat (scraps are for snacking or making a miniature trifle). Soak the layers with the coffee syrup and raspberry juices. Let the layers chill while you make chocolate ganache. Do this step early since it requires quite a bit of time to cool to the proper drip consistency. The right temperature is barely above room temp so the drips don't immediately run off the cake (ganache is too hot) or fail to drip far enough down the cake (too cold). While the ganache cools, stir it occasionally, and work on the whipped cream. The cream is whipped with cream cheese, which stabilizes it. The cream cheese must be at room temperature before beating it with confectioners' sugar, then with ice-cold heavy cream. Now proceed slowly to assemble your masterpiece, chilling in between the steps for the best results. You want a rustic, festive cake, so don't worry about perfection. You've got three layers, fresh berries, cream, and chocolate. Enough cake to serve holiday guests one day and plenty for breakfast the next.

CAKE

Baking spray (for the pans) 4½ cups flour 3 cups granulated sugar ¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder 1 teaspoon salt 1 tablespoon baking soda 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar 1 cup vegetable oil 3 cups warm water

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Spray three 8-inch round cake pans with baking spray. Line the bottoms with rounds of parchment cut to fit them. Spray the parchment. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. In a very large mixing bowl, whisk the flour, granulated sugar, cocoa powder, salt, and baking soda to blend them.

3. Add the vanilla, vinegar, oil, and water. Whisk until the liquids are completely incorporated and the batter is smooth.

4. Divide the batter evenly among the 3 pans. Transfer to the oven and bake for 25 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the center of the cakes comes out clean. The tops of the cakes should spring back when pressed lightly with a fingertip. Transfer to wire racks; cool completely.

RASPBERRIES

2 packages (6 ounces each) fresh raspberries ⅓ cup raspberry jam

1. In a bowl, combine the raspberries and jam. Toss the raspberries until they are completely coated with jam.

2. Set aside for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the raspberries release their juices. Drain the raspberries, reserving the juices.

SYRUP

¼ cup brewed hot black coffee ¼ cup granulated sugar

1. In a bowl, stir the hot coffee and granulated sugar until the sugar dissolves.

2. Turn the cakes out of the pan. Set them right side up on a cutting board. With a large serrated knife, carefully cut the domed tops off the cakes so that they are flat.

3. Place the cake layers on the parchment-lined sheets. Brush the tops of the cakes generously with coffee syrup. Then brush with reserved raspberry juices.

4. Transfer to the freezer for 20 minutes to chill; do not freeze.

GANACHE

½ cup heavy cream ¾ cup semisweet chocolate chips 1 tablespoon light corn syrup

1. In a small saucepan over medium heat, bring the cream to a boil. Remove the pan from the heat. Add the chips and corn syrup. Cover with a lid and let it stand for 5 minutes.

2. Whisk the chocolate until it is completely melted and smooth. Transfer to a bowl to cool. With a rubber spatula, stir occasionally as it cools.

CREAM

2 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature ½ cup confectioners' sugar 1¾ cups heavy cream 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 1 package (6 ounces) fresh raspberries (for garnish)

1. In an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the cream cheese and confectioners' sugar until light and fluffy, scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary. Add the cream and vanilla and beat until it forms stiff peaks.

2. To assemble the cake: Place 1 cake layer on a flat cake plate. Spoon nearly 1/3 of the cream onto the cake and spread it around, making an even layer in the center with mounded edges that will keep the raspberry filling from leaking out the sides of the cake.

3. With a slotted spoon, transfer half the raspberry filling to the whipped cream and spread evenly, taking care not to get any on the mounded edges.

4. Place another layer on top. Repeat with the cream and raspberry filling.

5. Place the third layer on top. Pro tip: For extra cake stability, insert 3 bamboo skewers vertically into the top of the cake. Trim them so the tops of the skewers are even with the top of the cake. Refrigerate the cake and remaining cream for 20 minutes.

6. Remove the cake from the refrigerator. Use an offset metal spatula to frost the top and sides with cream, letting the cake show through the cream. Chill again for 15 minutes.

7. When the ganache is just barely warmer than room temperature, it is ready to use. Carefully pour the ganache around the top rim of the cake, letting small drips run down the sides. Then pour the remaining ganache on the top of the cake and even it out with an offset spatula.