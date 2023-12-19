Recipe: Serve whipped feta with olives and lemon as a little nibble before a festive dinner

5. Spoon the warmed olive mixture over the feta. Sprinkle with almonds. Serve with pita bread, chips, or crackers.

Mixed black and green olives, tart caramelized lemons, and perky fresh mint and parsley are sprinkled on feta whipped with yogurt in this appealing, light appetizer. Whip the feta and pan-roast the olives ahead of time, storing them separately in the fridge, and assemble it all just before serving. Reheat the olives or use them at room temperature; either way is fine. It's a tasty little nibble to serve as you gather for dinner with a few twinkling lights and ribbons scattered here and there.

Serves 6

FETA

8 ounces creamy feta (such as French or Bulgarian feta) 1 tablespoon olive oil ½ cup plain Greek yogurt

1. In a food processor, process the feta, olive oil, and yogurt until very smooth.

2. Transfer to a shallow serving bowl.

OLIVES

½ lemon, cut lengthwise 2 tablespoons whole raw almonds (skin-on), coarsely chopped 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 cup mixed pitted olives (such as Castelvetrano or Kalamata), coarsely chopped 1 roasted red pepper from a jar, coarsely chopped 1 teaspoon dried oregano 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint Fresh pita rounds, cut into triangles, pita chips, or crackers (for serving)

1. Set the lemon on a cutting board, cut side down. Halve it lengthwise; cut it into thin slices to form quarter circles.

2. In a dry nonstick skillet over medium heat, cook the almonds, stirring constantly, for 3 to 4 minutes, or until they smell toasted and are lightly browned. Transfer to a plate to cool.

3. Turn the heat under the skillet to medium-high heat. Heat the oil. Add the lemon slices in one layer and cook without disturbing for 3 to 4 minutes, or until they begin brown at the edges. Add the olives, roasted pepper, and oregano to the skillet. Continue cooking for 2 to 3 minutes more, or until they are warmed through.

4. Remove the pan from the heat. Stir in the parsley and mint.