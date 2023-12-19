Recipe: Slow-roasted boneless turkey breast with garlicky-herb porchetta seasonings is a stunning holiday entree

12. Remove the twine and carve the roast into thick slices. Transfer to a platter. Garnish with sage or rosemary and serve with the pan drippings, roast potatoes, and sauteed broccolini.

Porchetta is a juicy roast pork dish from central Italy. The traditional method is to bone a whole pig, season it with herbs and garlic, tie it, and slow-roast it on a spit for hours. Here, a similar flavoring and rolling technique is used to enhance a boneless turkey breast. The meat is scored and rubbed with crisped bits of pancetta, sage, rosemary, garlic, fennel seed, and lemon rind. Roll and tie it into a neat log, then rest it in the refrigerator overnight, uncovered; this allows the seasonings to penetrate the meat and dries out the skin for maximum crispness. The day you're serving it, brown the breast in a hot skillet on all sides, then transfer to a low oven for a little over an hour. The finished roast yields beautifully uniform and juicy slices.

Serves 6

4 ounces pancetta, finely chopped 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh sage 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh rosemary 2 teaspoons fennel seed, ground in a mortar and pestle or spice mill ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper 3 cloves garlic, grated or finely chopped Grated rind of 1 lemon 1 teaspoon ground black pepper, and more to taste 2 teaspoons salt, or more to taste 1 boneless, skin-on turkey breast (3 pounds) 2 tablespoons vegetable oil Extra fresh sage or rosemary (for garnish)

1. Set a wire rack set inside a rimmed sheet pan. Have on hand about 4 feet of cotton kitchen twine.

2. In a dry skillet over medium-high heat, cook the pancetta for 5 minutes, stirring often, or until most of the fat has rendered and the meaty bits are lightly browned. Transfer to a plate.

3. In a small bowl, mix together the sage, rosemary, ground fennel, red pepper, garlic, lemon rind, 1 teaspoon black pepper, and 2 teaspoons salt.

4. If your turkey breast is tied, snip and discard any string or netting, being careful not to cut the skin. Unfurl the meat and place it skin side down on a cutting board.

5. Cut a crosshatch pattern about 1/2-inch deep into the meat, being careful not to cut all the way down to the skin. This will create nooks that can trap the herb mixture and flavor the meat. Slice and redistribute a few small pieces of meat to cover the bare spot of skin between the two breast halves (where the wishbone was). Ideally you want an even layer of meat completely covering the skin.

6. Spread the herb mixture on the meat, add the pancetta, and press both into the crevices so everything stays put when it's rolled up. Roll the meat into a neat cylinder and place it seam side down on the cutting board. Tie the roast with kitchen twine at 2-inch intervals crosswise, and once lengthwise.

7. Set the meat on the wire rack inside the rimmed sheet pan. Sprinkle it all over with salt. Refrigerate, uncovered, for at least 8 hours and for up to 2 days.

8. About 1 hour before you’re ready to cook, remove the roast from the refrigerator.

9. Set the oven at 300 degrees.

10. In a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat, heat the vegetable oil until shimmering. Cook the turkey, turning occasionally, for 6 to 8 minutes, or until it is nicely browned on all sides. Return the meat to the wire rack set inside the sheet pan.

11. Roast for 75 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat registers 160 degrees (the temperature will rise to 165 degrees as the meat rests). Transfer the turkey to a carving board (reserve any pan drippings), loosely tent with foil, and rest for 15 minutes.