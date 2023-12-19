Sheryl Julian’s favorite Globe recipes of 2023

We all make some of the same dishes week in and week out, dinners we can cook without thinking because we know them so well. I, too, turn to my own trusted list — homemade hummus, roast chicken, vegetable soup, charred broccoli, my mother’s sugar cookies. It’s still exciting to find something new make its way into the repertoire.

My kitchen has been a busy place this year. I riffed on pot roast and used the same slow technique, successfully, with a boneless turkey breast. I baked a super-thin frittata with feta, potatoes, and greens, on the menu at a hip Brooklyn cafe, and a dreamy cake with a distinctive orange flavor from a cupful of marmalade. These intriguing recipes, all published in the Food section, top my list of 2023 life in an apron.

The recipes in Food are developed by a team of cooks who know from their own professional training what’s likely to be too challenging for the home cook, and what new methods to recommend. And because just like you, we’re in supermarkets regularly, we see what’s available, including products once hard to obtain (small spicy greens, tomatoes on the vine, feta from different countries). Globe writers develop and test recipes in their home kitchens. A dish that comes from a chef or a cookbook is not a guarantee that it works. Chef’s recipes, meant for the pros, don’t always fly at home. Cookbooks, regrettably, aren’t always thoroughly tested (I’ve found glaring errors). That’s why we test everything — often multiple times — before it goes into print or online.

Most cooks are good about sharing recipes. All they want is some credit, for you to say it comes from so-and-so when your guests are happy. Some aren’t as generous. An aunt used to give my mother index cards my mother called “a sister-in-law’s recipe,” because the dish, always missing a key ingredient or technique, was never quite right. This is 1960s America talking, with plenty of stay-at-home-mom competition.

Turkey Breast Pot Roast Sheryl Julian

I thought up Turkey Breast Pot Roast after a few too many dry turkey breasts, no matter how much I babied them. I browned a boneless breast in a deep Dutch oven, briefly sauteed root vegetables and a thinly sliced lemon, and sent them into the oven uncovered, hoping the high sides of the pan would keep the meat juicy. It was a revelation.

Kos Kaffe’s Green Frittata. Sheryl Julian

I found Kos Kaffe’s Green Frittata at the cafe in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y. Chef Sara Huck had already scaled down the proportions. Sliced red potatoes form the bottom layer, then sauteed Swiss chard, spring onions, feta, and eggs go on top. Huck bakes a rectangular frittata and serves it in triangles with hearty, dark toast.

Marmalade Cake Sheryl Julian for The Boston Globe

Marmalade Cake came from a Dames du Paradis podcast, in which American-born Kate Hill and her British neighbor, Tamsin Jardinier, in rural southwest France, chat over cake. They graciously sent me the cake recipe they were nibbling by a fire in one episode.

Sally Ling’s Fried Rice from “Dumpling Daughter." handout

I’ve also been making Sally Ling’s Fried Rice from “Dumpling Daughter,” about Nadia Liu Spellman’s famous mother’s superb cooking and the dishes in the restaurants Spellman runs in the area.

Arjoli (Maltese Tuna Tomato Dip). Sheryl Julian

Arjoli, a Maltese tuna and tomato dip, came from “Malta: Mediterranean Recipes from the Islands” by Simon Bajada. It uses water crackers the islanders make but good old Carr’s Table Water Crackers work well, as do olive oil crackers. Arjoli is a sunny spread that will bring a little light into short winter days.

Crispy Feta Fried Egg. Grace Elkus

When food writer Grace Elkus’s Crispy Feta Fried Egg went viral, I ran to the kitchen to see what the fuss was about. Elkus melts crumbled feta around the edges of a skillet and drops an egg into the center. She sets this simple, delicious wonder on a charred tortilla spread with avocado and sprinkled with lime. Try it!

Rose Katz’s Chicken Soup with Matzo Balls. Sheryl Julian

It’s always a joy when a Globe reader sends me a recipe, as Waban resident Alice Jacobs did with her grandmother’s Passover specialty. I fell hard for Rose Katz’s Chicken Soup with Matzo Balls. You make the soup from scratch, of course; matzo balls are mixed with club soda and they’re light as can be.

Nonna Emma’s Spaghetti Frittata from “Jewish Flavours of Italy: A Family Cookbook” Barbara Toselli

When I was writing about “Jewish Flavours of Italy” by Silvia Nacamulli earlier this year, I made Nonna Emma’s Spaghetti Frittata from her Roman Jewish grandmother (the family has lived in Italy for 16 generations). Stir tomato sauce and an egg into cooked spaghetti and form a large cake in a skillet of hot oil. Brown it on both sides, cut into wedges. It’s not a cinch to flip a frittata, but once you do, you’ll feel grand.

Sicilian-Style Swiss chard with Olives. Claudia Catalano

Speaking of nonnas, Globe contributor Claudia Catalano’s Sicilian grandmother taught her to saute Swiss chard in a colorful dish with oil-cured olives and tomatoes.

Contributor Jill Gibson’s Spicy Grilled Shrimp on Skewers in a herb marinade are succulent and will also char nicely under a broiler this time of year.

Green beans in Ginger-Soy Sauce. Sally Pasley Vargas

A dish Sena Desai Gopal gave us, Green Beans in Ginger-Soy Sauce, uses an Indian-Chinese blend of ingredients that originated when Chinese laborers went to Kolkata during the British Raj era. Blanch green beans, toss them in a skillet with spices, ginger, soy sauce, and rice vinegar, and they’re bright, crispy, and quite wonderful.

Mom’s Meatloaf. Sally Pasley Vargas

Sally Pasley Vargas wrote that her mom might have had a sign in her kitchen that read, “I’d rather be any place but here.” But she did make one terrific dish: meatloaf with ketchup topping.

Shortbread Break-Apart Cookies. Sheryl Julian

Baking virtuoso Lisa Yockelson gave us Shortbread Break-Apart Cookies, mixed with a little yellow cornmeal and lemon rind. Roll the dough between sheets of parchment, bake one large round, and let guests break it up.

Irish Soda Farls. Karoline Boehm Goodnick

For St. Patrick’s Day, contributor Karoline Boehm Goodnick made Irish Soda Farls, popular in Ireland. Shaped into triangles, the farls are browned in a dry skillet and look a little like English muffins. Goodnick says to slather them with butter while still warm.

There are dozens more, but get started with a dish that appeals to you. Keep cooking until you find the ones that can comfortably fit into your daily life. As your recipe inventory expands, your confidence will soar.

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com.