This restaurant manager, gingerbread house expert, and Taylor Swift podcast host is living her wildest dreams

Admire award-winning, often quirky gingerbread houses in window displays throughout town through Saturday, Dec. 30 — and listen to her Taylor Swift podcast all year long. More on that below.

Kait Smith, 38, is the general manager at Portsmouth’s Cure restaurant, but there’s no cure for her two passions: gingerbread houses and Taylor Swift. Smith oversees Portsmouth’s Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibition, part of the city’s annual Vintage Christmas activities in conjunction with the Portsmouth Historical Society . During the holidays, strolling the city is like “walking through a snow globe,” she says.

That’s a tough question! I started late. I left a corporate job. I needed a little bit of space to clear my head. My friend was managing a restaurant, Agave, in Portsmouth, and I asked if I could be a hostess.

What was the turning point when you knew you needed to try something new? That takes a lot of guts.

I was working in politics, doing communications — and I burnt out. I needed to figure out what I wanted to do with my life. I was 27 or 28, and I thought being a hostess would be kind of fun and would give me something to do while I reset. I got really lucky and worked for a really fun restaurant and had a good time. And then I went to work for a nonprofit, which is how I got into gingerbread. But I like expensive shoes. So I kept the restaurant job.

Agave was a 300-seat restaurant, and I’d never hosted before. I started UNH graduation weekend. They were like: ‘Just come in and try it for the weekend. See if you want to do this.’ And now I’ve been with Cure for about a decade.

What do you love about working in food?

It’s like everybody comes to your dinner party, but you don’t have to do the dishes or cook their food. It’s really fun.

What’s the restaurant scene in Portsmouth like? It seems so cozy and vibrant.

You get the small neighborhood feel. I have weekly regulars, but I also have people coming to Portsmouth for the first time who are experiencing our little city. You never know what you’re going to get from one day to the next. It could be that you wait on nobody you’ve ever seen before, or it could be all regulars. Portsmouth is a strong local community that really supports restaurants, and it’s so proud to have them.

And then there are tourists who are finding us for the first time or coming back over and over again, helping us continue to be vibrant and interesting.

On the tourists note: gingerbread! How did you get involved in doing an annual gingerbread house contest?

I also worked for the Music Hall, a 900-seat historic theater, and we were in charge of Vintage Christmas. I was doing marketing, and I thought: ‘How hard could it be to build a gingerbread house? What a great blog and what fun social media!’ Little did I know how hard it would be to make a gingerbread house.

What’s the allure of gingerbread?

I feel like Portsmouth is kind of like a little gingerbread house village, in and of itself. It felt like a fun holiday activity. I built one, and I was like: ‘I’m never doing this again.’ And the next year came around, and I built another one. And then the Historical Society put together a committee to help navigate it. Because I had worked with the marketing of it, they put me on it. And from there, we just started growing it, making it more of a flagship. When I started, there were about 50 houses, and now we have about 100.

What makes a good gingerbread house?

Inspiration and innovation. We’ve seen really interesting building materials. People’s imaginations go wild. These houses come in every year, and I’m always blown away with what they’ve created and how they’ve managed to work so well with a little bit of an unforgiving medium.

Tell me about some of the fun ones you’ve seen. Take me into the world of gingerbread.

My goodness. We’ve had so many crazy ones! I don’t even know how to describe a really good one. You can tell when somebody has put in their blood, sweat, and tears. We have people who create super realistic houses, and you look at them and you’re like: ‘Yep. That’s North Church behind the tugboats!’ We have a creator who always makes us super whimsical, multi-colorful houses all askew, and you feel like you’re an Alice in Wonderland or in Whoville.

We have other creators who make really simple, classical, well-built, historic homes, and everything in between. Every year, I come in thinking: ‘I know what I’m going to see and what they’re going to build.’ And every year, I’m dead wrong — they’ve gone in the other direction. They’re better than I could have imagined. And it’s just mind-blowing, the talent that people have.

Are these professional gingerbread architects?

Pre-COVID, we had a professional category. We had four or five pastry chefs who entered and created their version of gingerbread masterpieces. We would let them make theirs bigger than everybody else’s, and they were really just phenomenal. And then COVID hit, and then the wedding boom came back. Our professional pastry chefs haven’t been able to find the time to come back. I’m hoping next year to have them back. This year is fully amateurs, a diverse group of people. And they come back every year. I get to watch them get better and better. We have a lot of moms whose daughters are now starting to follow in their footsteps. Our best-in-show winner’s daughter won best teen entry this year.

What’s the weirdest one you’ve ever seen?

Oh, wow. We’ve had aliens crashing into a parking garage a couple of years ago, which was really strange but really fun. We had a Trojan hen house, a Trojan chicken with a bunch of little eggs made to look like soldiers inside, which was hilarious. We’ve had kids just throwing candy on crumpled-up gingerbread. Sometimes you see these houses and you’re like: ‘I don’t know how it’s still standing with all of this candy on it!’ But it’s really charming.

Can you eat gingerbread houses? Are they purely for show? I must know.

We have two rules: Everything on the house has to be edible, and it has to be on a 15-by-15-inch face. That’s the only thing we enforce. If it’s too big, we put it in our downtown scavenger hunt. And if it’s not edible, we kind of hide it in the back. Technically, yes, you can eat them, but I would not recommend it in any way, shape, or form.

Onto things that are edible: Where do you love to eat in Portsmouth?

There are as many restaurant seats in Portsmouth as there are people who live here. There are so many options, all the time. I love Cava and Massimo’s. If I’m out on a rare night, I love Tj’s, a little sports bar around the corner with great pub food where everyone just kind of knows each other. And they’re all a bunch of Swifties, so it’s really fun.

More on that shortly. What drew you to Portsmouth?

I grew up in San Francisco. My mother said nobody normal grows up in San Francisco. She’s from the Boston area. So we moved east for high school, and then I went to Dover High School, and then I went to the University of New Hampshire. And I just loved Portsmouth, and I always wanted to live downtown. So the first chance I got, I moved downtown, and I’m still living here, all those years later.

Describe Portsmouth in three words.

Charming local village.

What’s your food vice?

Microwave popcorn. I’m not picky about the brands. I like buttered flavors with truffled sea salt.

Let’s talk about food hatred. What will you never eat?

I hate olives. They’re just slimy to me.

What do you do when you’re not working?

I have a Taylor Swift podcast called The Swift Talk. I’m a Swiftie, and my friend Sam, he’s not so “swift.” Isn’t that funny? Each week, we randomly pick a song, and I try to turn him into a Swiftie, and he tries to talk about anything other than Taylor Swift.

What is it about Taylor Swift that you love so much?

I feel like I grew up with her. She’s a little bit younger than me, but I kind of went through all the big breakups together with her albums. And I just feel like she got where I was in my life each time an album came out. So it’s very relatable to me. There are 120 episodes.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.