Want to give a unique food gift this holiday? It’s a date.

As the years passed, the larger distributors stopped offering the trays but individuals continued the traditional date gifting for the holidays.

For decades, Boston wholesalers sold beautiful trays of the specialty fruit, wrapped in luxurious gold and silver paper and arranged into shapes, like paisleys and arches, alongside nuts and other dried goodies.

Growing up in an Italian-American family in the produce world meant that we saw a lot of dates during the holiday season. They were a traditional gift to give to family and close friends, a warm gesture to share during our cold weather holidays.

And, we’ve discovered, smaller retailers continue selling the artful displays.

Advertisement

When Susan Etyemezian was growing up in Michigan, her family’s holiday table included a traditional Armenian offering of walnuts, golden raisins, dried apricots, and, of course, dates.

Now, she and her husband, Souren, own Fastachi, which is known for its delicious roasted nuts, chocolates, and dried fruits.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

At their store on Mt. Auburn Street in Watertown, they sell dates year-round, but they are especially popular with her customers — and her own family — this time of year.

“During the holiday season, they are on the table always,” said Susan Etyemezian. She eats one or two every night, as an alternative to a heavier dessert.

A selection of house-made nut butters at Fastachi, a specialty dried fruits and nuts store on Mt. Auburn Street in Watertown. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

“It is a digestive and something nice after a holiday meal,” she added.

Fastachi sells Medjool dates, which have a rich, caramel flavor and are known for being plump. There are more than 160 varieties of dates with Medjools and Deglet Noors among the most popular in the United States.

Etyemezian adds dates to her dining table paired with candied orange peel rinds glazed in a honey syrup (and also available at her store). Along with the date recipes she posts on the Fastachi website, she recommends an easy date treat: remove the pit, then fill the date with walnut butter and add a touch of honey.

Advertisement

Fastachi sources its Medjool dates from California, which produces the largest amount of dates in the United States. The Coachella Valley, Imperial Valley, and Bard Valley, all in California, plus Yuma, Ariz., are the largest growing areas in America.

At Russo’s, we purchased many of our favorite dates from our friends Roya and Dennis Jensen, owners of SeaView Ranch in the Coachella Valley.

Susan Etyemezian holds a date filled with freshly made almond nut butter at Fastachi. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Dates are categorized into grades such as Choice, Fancy, Large, and Jumbo (our favorite). For example, a Fancy is usually 24 to 30 dates per pound, whereas a Jumbo would be about 16 dates per pound.

This year, the Coachella Valley, along with all of the date-growing regions, suffered serious challenges with bad weather from Tropical Storm Hilary in late August, followed by tremendous rains two weeks later.

“I think this year there will still be good quality out there, but there may be shortages,” said Dennis Jensen.

Like many of the surrounding date farms, SeaView lost nearly 40 percent of this year’s crop.

“Mother Nature throws us a curveball every year,” he said.

Along with a wide range of citrus fruits, Seaview Ranch grows about a million pounds of dates.

Jensen bought his ranch back in 1996. At the time, dates were not very popular in the US market, but he felt things would change.

“I knew there was going to be a market for Medjools,” he said. “So we expanded.”

Advertisement

And he was right to do so.

“When we started, Coachella produced about 2 million pounds of Medjool dates a year,” he said. “Now Coachella produces about 25 to 30 million pounds.”

An employee scoops a selection of freshly roasted nuts into a gift tin at Fastachi. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Part of that change was an education of the consumer. Jensen realized that dates needed some better marketing because, at first, people were confused by the fruit. When he offered dates to friends and customers, he heard comments such as “No, I don’t eat prunes!” and “‘What are these things?!”

He started to carefully package them so, when opened, customers would be eager to sample the specially displayed fruits.

As date interest grew across the United States, we saw it with our own customers. Throughout the years, its popularity grew, particularly around a wide range of holidays, including both Rosh Hashanah celebrations and Ramadan, where it is traditionally eaten as part of the evening meal.

One of the best parts about dates for consumers is that they last a long time. For commercial growers like Jensen, they are stored at -10 degrees Fahrenheit, but they can be stored in your home freezer. To eat them, simply remove a few, set them in a bowl on your counter until they reach room temperature, then enjoy.

Not too far from SeaView Ranch is Rancho Meladuco Date Farm, a small farm owned by Joan Smith. She became an accidental date farmer — and holiday season date-gifting expert.

When Smith and her husband purchased land in the Coachella Valley, she discovered date palm trees on it. She had never tried one before — and she said it took her about 10 years before she finally did.

Advertisement

Fresh candies at Fastachi. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

“I was like ‘Ewwww I don’t want to try them’,” she said laughing at herself, because now she loves them. When she finally ate one, she was immediately converted to the caramel and brown sugar flavor of the Medjools.

“Wow, these are really good!” she said she told herself. “I would box them up and pass them to friends and family as gifts. I wasn’t proactive with distributing them,” she said, but her friends were very encouraging.

“‘Oh these dates are amazing,’” she said they told her. “‘You should sell them!’”

As a CPA, she has a practical nature, so she started researching and creating elaborate spreadsheets. Her father was an attorney and cattle rancher. As a result, she grew up with an appreciation for farming and food. She started to plant more date palm trees.

But where would she sell them?

She knew she didn’t want to distribute them at farmers’ markets, which is an obvious choice for smaller farms. Since she enjoys shopping online, she combined her internet interests with her special dates, launching her Rancho Meladuco Date Farm website in 2017.

As a smaller distributor, Smith said she can select larger, juicier dates, which are hand-packed into old-fashioned-looking gift boxes with colorful ribbons, similar to what we saw in Boston decades ago.

“I feel we’ve really elevated [dates] to something that is gift-worthy,” she said.

Advertisement

We wholeheartedly agree. And we hope that this tradition of date gifting continues for generations to come.