Cow. Almond. Hemp. Oat. Flaxseed. Pea, even! With so many different milks available, which should you choose?

So many choices for so many preferences. The reasons people select a particular milk include health issues (lactose intolerance, milk allergy, other health, dietary, and nutrition needs), vegan diets, environmental and ethical concerns, worry about antibiotics and hormones given to milk-producing cows, taste, and cost.

The refrigerated milk case in the supermarket used to be simple and straightforward, stocked with whole, skim, and chocolate milks. Then came the percentages: 1 percent and 2 percent fat. Soy and rice milks gained ground over 100 years ago (although their precursors are centuries old), all the while coconut milk was hiding out in the Asian products aisle. Almond milk, too, is centuries old, but the more recent wave captured the hearts and palates of many. Then we witnessed the advance of lactose-free and grass-fed cow’s milks. Oat milk seemed to appear from nowhere, grabbing coffee drinkers’ adoration for its creamy frothing ability. A parade of other nut and seed milks followed, including cashew, walnut, hemp, and flaxseed. Goat milk anyone? And don’t forget to check the non-refrigerated shelves where you’ll find all kinds of shelf-stable milks.

Apparently, once you give consumers options, they want more. “Novelty and variety are key to trying new foods,” says Adam Stark, second-generation owner of Debra’s Natural Gourmet in West Concord. He carries a variety of local and organic dairy milks and plant-based milks. “It’s fun trying all these different milks,” he says.

Plant-based milks are extracts from grains (oats and rice); legumes (soybeans, peas, and peanuts); nuts (almond, cashew, hazelnut, macadamia, pistachio, and walnut); seeds (hemp, sunflower, flax, quinoa, and sesame); and fruit (coconut and banana). Water is the primary ingredient in these liquids, which may or may not be fortified with vitamins and minerals. Many contain gums, oils, and lecithin as thickeners, emulsifiers, and stabilizers to improve their texture and creaminess.

Before choosing what to pour in your glass or on your cereal, consider what nutrients you’re looking to derive from milk. Become a label reader. Product ingredients and nutrition content vary widely; five different almond milks may have five different nutritional profiles. Some plant milks are low in protein and calories (they’re mostly water), have minimal or no calcium or vitamins (unless they’re fortified), are high in carbohydrates (such as rice and oat milks), and higher in fat (some nut milks) than cow’s milk. (For pros and cons particular to your health or children’s nutrition requirements, check with your doctor.)

Under the US Departments of Health and Human Services and Agriculture Dietary Guidelines (www.dietaryguidelines.gov), dairy, specifically low-fat dairy, is an essential part of good nutrition. Dairy foods contribute key nutrients, including protein and vitamins A, B12, and D, along with calcium and potassium. One cup of 1 percent milk has 8 to 10 grams of protein; 310 to 360 mg (25 to 30 percent of daily value) of calcium; 15 percent of the daily value of vitamin D; 120 calories; 2.5 grams of fat; and about 13 grams of carbohydrates (dairy milk contains natural lactose sugar).

The nutritional profile of plant milks varies based on the plant source and added ingredients. Unfortified varieties contain less nutrition than you might expect. For example, Califia Farms Organic Almondmilk contains water, almonds, and salt. One cup has 60 calories, 5 grams of fat, 1 gram of carbohydrates, 3 grams of protein, and no calcium or vitamin D. Elmhurst’s Milked Cashews, made with just water and cashews, has 130 calories per cup, 10 grams of fat, 7 grams of carbohydrates, 4 grams of protein, and minimal nutrients. Barista Oat Milk from Minor Figures contains 110 calories per cup, 5 grams of fat, 22 grams of carbohydrates, less than 1 gram of protein, 270 mg of calcium, and no vitamin D. The lower nutritional benefits of your favorite milks are not necessarily a bad thing unless you intended to get specific nutrients from them.

While nuts and seeds contain healthful protein, the amount of protein in their milks depends on the proportion of water to nuts/seeds. The greater amount of nuts or seeds used to produce the milk, the more protein there will be, and higher calories. If consuming protein in your milk is important to you, look for high protein values, otherwise there are plenty of other foods that contain protein.

It all comes down to taste though; if you don’t like how something tastes, you won’t drink it no matter how good it is for you. Most plant milks taste mildly (or strongly) like their primary ingredient. And what tastes pleasant in a cereal bowl or smoothie might not sit well in your morning coffee or tea. (Some plant milks curdle in hot liquids.) Beware of sweetened milks, as added sugars can range from 4 to 19 grams per cup. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 24 grams of sugar per day for most women and 36 grams for most men.

As the variety of nondairy milks has grown, so, too, has their popularity. In 2020, sales of plant-based milks were about $2.4 billion, with over one-third of US households purchasing plant milks. According to data from Circana, a Chicago-based market research firm (@WeAreCircana), for the 52-week period ended Oct. 8, US retail sales of plant-based milks (refrigerated and shelf-stable) reached $3.6 billion. Almond milk leads the pack, followed by oat and soy; coconut and oat milks showed the most growth from the prior year. Despite their increased market presence, plant milks are still dwarfed by sales of dairy milk of $15.4 billion.

At Debra’s Natural Gourmet, almond milk is the top-selling plant milk followed by oat and cashew. Seed milks, such as hemp, are third-tier at this point. Soy milk was the main alternative 20 years ago, then it went out of favor, now it’s popular again, says Stark. He thinks some people are choosing soy over almond milk because of the high water demands of almond production. Pea milk, which is high in protein and environmentally sound, is making inroads. And just in time for Christmas, he says, there are dairy-free and egg-free holiday “nogs.”

Cambridge Naturals’ two stores, in Brighton and Cambridge, carry plant milks only. Brenden Eggert, director of customer experience, says oat milk, specifically Oatly and Minor Figures brands, currently tops the charts. He thinks some customers shifted to oat from almond milk for environmental reasons. Pistachio milk from Tache is a new favorite of some customers. “There’s not one specific reason people are choosing not to consume dairy milk,” he says. “It’s also about trends and trying new things and experimenting.”

Of all plant-based milks, fortified soy milk has a nutritional profile, including protein and calcium, most similar to cow’s milk. Rice milk is a dairy-, nut-, soy- and seed-free option, but sweetened varieties are high in carbs and calories and contain no protein. Coconut milk is a shelf-stable, low calorie, allergy-friendly milk, but it offers no protein and minimal nutrients unless it’s fortified. Oat milk has less protein and more carbs than low-fat cow’s milk and soy milk.

Pea milk, made from yellow peas, is an allergy-friendly, protein-rich milk. One cup of fortified Ripple milk contains 8 grams of (pea) protein, 440 mg of calcium, and 25 percent of the daily value of vitamin D. Seed-based milks, such as Good Karma Flaxmilk + Protein and Pacific Foods Unsweetened Hemp Milk, are allergy-friendly, low-fat, low-carb, nutritious options.

To make your own plant milk, soak 1 cup of raw nuts or seeds in water for at least 12 hours to soften. Drain and rinse. In a blender, combine the softened nuts/seeds and about 2 cups of water and blend on high speed for 2 to 3 minutes or until the nuts/seeds are very fine. Place a cheesecloth-lined fine-mesh sieve over a bowl and strain the liquid. Refrigerate in a covered container for up to five days. Use leftover pulp in baked goods, granola, smoothies, toasted nut meal, and meat or veggie loaves and burgers.

In cooking and baking, substituting plant milks for dairy depends on the recipe. In foods such as pancakes, waffles, muffins, and quick breads, plant milks generally work well. Replacing cow’s milk in “milk”-heavy foods like custards, puddings, and certain sauces requires some experimentation.

From an environmental perspective, there is no perfect milk, but some are better than others. The least sustainable is cow’s milk, as dairy operations require extensive use of land, water, and crops for feed and cause high levels of greenhouse gas emissions (from methane-producing cows) and ecosystems pollution. Rice production also causes high greenhouse gas emissions and pollution, and requires huge amounts of water. After cow’s milk, almond milk is the next highest water guzzler. More environmentally friendly nut milks include hazelnut, cashew, and pistachio. Overall, soy, oat, pea, and seed milks are more eco-friendly choices. Peanut milk may become the new “it” milk because it’s more sustainable than most, protein-rich, and relatively inexpensive to produce.

Finally, the frothy debate still roiling the milk world is usage of the word “milk.” In February, the FDA issued draft guidance allowing plant-based milk alternatives to be called milk, as the name is commonly used and consumers generally understand that these plant-based milks do not contain (dairy) milk. These milks must be qualified by the plant source of the beverage, such as soy milk, almond milk, and hemp milk.

The FDA’s concern is that consumers are often not aware of the nutritional differences between dairy and plant milks. And there are potential public health consequences if (dairy) milk is substituted with plant-based milks that contain lower amounts of recommended nutrients. For these reasons, the FDA recommends plant-based milk alternatives include a voluntary nutrient statement comparing the product with milk so consumers can make informed dietary choices. Final guidance has not yet been issued, but as you might expect, the dairy milk and plant-based milk industries are at loggerheads.

One indisputable fact is that there are plenty of milks to choose from. Depending on your needs and hot buttons, whether it’s allergies, veganism, the environment, nutrition, or taste, the good news is there’s surely a milk or two for you.

Lisa Zwirn can be reached at lzwirn9093@gmail.com.

